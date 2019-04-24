ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1999

0 Shares

January 1999

Glasgow Daily Times

January 3, 1999 – January Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. Lethal (Jack) Lewis, 50th, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Janes 35th, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert o Belcher, 50th.

January 4, 1999 – Former Kentucky Wildcat Cameron Mills speaks to Metcalfe County high and Middle School students.

January 5, 1999 – Ben Bucher, Park City, sophomore at Depew University will travel to Nicaragua as part of a Mission Program sponsored by the University.

Hiseville 6th Grade celebrates DARE graduation – Barren County Sheriff Office Deputy Dan Blair is the DARE Officer.

January 6, 1999 – Western Sizzlin opens at 200 Calvary Drive. (Formerly Bolton’s Landing and now Cancun).

January 7, 1999 – AD – Winn Dixie – Hickory Sweet Bacon 99 cents a pound, Kraft Miracle Whip $1.48 quart, and Breyers Ice Cream 2 half gallon for $5.00.

January 8, 1999 – New Postal rates go in effect Sunday. 1st class stamp for first class letter is now 33 cents.

January 10, 1999 – Glasgow’s Mike Harris is National Golf Coach of the Year.

January 11, 1999 – SKF to cease tapered roller bearing production – affected approximately 280 employees.

1999 First baby of the year is Samantha Irene Endicott, daughter of Eddie and Louisa Endicott.

January 12, 1999 – Windows 95 Class is being offered at Barren County Middle School.

January 13, 1999 – Tuesday was the first regular meeting of the Metcalfe County Fiscal Court following election of four new members in November – Ervin Blythe, Greg White, Barry Steele and Judge Executive Don Butler.

January 14, 1999 – BCHS Homecoming Queen Candidates – Lindsey Kidd, Allison Turner, Sara Morgan, Casey Stephens, Jennifer Norris, Sammye Jo Monroe, Taryn Botts, Lindsey Simmons, Ashlea Houchens, Erika Johnson, Nicole Vance, Betsy Tracy, Autumn Turner, Ashley Glover, Leslie Vance and Staci Chenoweth.

January 17, 1999 – Jay Garner joins the staff at White House Hair Salon on Columbia Ave.

Chad Groce and Curtis Flynn join Elmore Real Estate Staff.

January 18, 1999 – Strong storms push across the state. A barn on Leroy Landrum’s farm is destroyed and damage to the George Wooten Home on 101 Hillcrest. Also damage in Horse Cave.

January 19, 1999 – The façade of a building on East Main Street fell Monday, three doors from the square. Two vehicles were damaged but no injuries.

January 20, 1999 – Sports – Trojans hold off Warren Central Dragons 57-45. Scotties stop Warren East 63-52 and Hornets fall at Hart County.

January 21, 1999 – Glasgow Senior Citizens is planning a 10 day trip to Ireland under the guidance of Murphy M Demunbrun June 24 through July 3 at a cost of $1800.00.

January 22, 1999 –$1.1 Museum Renovation is underway. (SCKCC)

January 23, 1999 – Hart County School Board adopts $17.9 million plan to renovate Hart County Schools.

January 24, 1999 – Heavy rain over the weekend produces flooding. Beaver Creek over flowed its bank and flooded part of the Glasgow Golf and Country Club grounds.

January 25, 1999 – AD – Cute as a Button Children's Clothing Store is now open in Park City.

January 27, 1999 – Sammye Jo Monroe is Crowned Barren County High School’s Homecoming Queen.

January 28, 1999 – ROPS (Roll Over Protection System) is pushed as a safety measure for farmers in the area.

January 29, 1999 – Gov. Paul Patton delivers $10 million to five Barren County Projects.

January 31, 1999 – WKU Board of Regents approve purchase of 30 acres of land adjacent to Barren County High School to be the site of the South Regional Postsecond Educational Center.