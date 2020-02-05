Archives for January 2000

0 Shares

January 2000

Barren County Progress

1-6-2000-Carla Allen is sworn in as the District Judge for the newly created division of Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

Bob Sims is the new Director of the Cave City Convention Center.

Construction continues on the Tarten Glen Project – five homes near the IDEA Park.

No local Y2K problems were reported.

Trojanettes Junior Varsity Basketball team members were Tara Frazier, Mica Wood, Kelly Rowan, Krystal Barlow, Amanda Adams, Ashley Browning, Ashley Perkins, Jessica Spillman, Lindsey Tilghman, Ashley Glover, Amber Beckham, Coach Gary Groce and manager, Jessica Meadows.

Lady Scottie Junior Varsity Basketball team members were Megan Thomas, Marcia Eisenstein, Deepa Reddy, Holly Adwell, Angelina Alcott, Kristen Grubbs, Erin Simmons, Tara Bragg, Ashley Freeman, Whitney Wade and Coaches Terry Flatt and Melanie Reed.

TJ Samson Community Hospital Millennium Baby is Kenneth Garrett Arterburn born 1-1-2000- at 4:18 a.m. He is the son of Kenneth and Debra Arterburn of Tompkinsville.

1-13-2000- Glasgow City Council hears recommendation to add third floor of the new Administration Building to the parking structure.

Barren County School Board begins search for a new Superintendent.

AD – Kids eat free on Tuesday and Thursday at Tumbleweed in Ford Centre. Other specials include two Mexican dinners for $10.99 and a steak dinner for $9.99.

Caverna Fall Sports Letter Jackets were presented to Ryan Houchens, Brett Jones, Kevin Estes, Ryan Gibson, Russell Pedigo, Bobby Esters, Alice Caldwell, Sheena Dixon, Teatra Davis and Amy Manship.

The first Annual Dream Keeper Award celebration will be held January 17 at Glasgow High School and promotes the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It is sponsored by the Citizens for Gospel Music, Inc.

Glasgow Daily Times

1-21-2000- Metcalfe County man, Curtis H. Kirk, 72 of 443 Curtis Hill Road, Edmonton, dies from exposure to cold temperatures. He had fallen while outside checking on his cattle.

1-23-2000- Park City has a new web page designed by Gary Berdeaux of Diamond Caverns.

1-24-2000- Tompkinsville woman, Naomi R Thomas, 35, was killed in an accident Saturday due to slick roads. Fallen snow had blanketed most of the state.

1-27-2000- Emergency Warning Systems have arrived in Barren County. The cost of the 17 sirens is slightly more than $205,000.

Cave City Christian Church opened a 1969 “Time Capsule” on January 1 at a special ceremony.

Anna Mae Rowntree Helms, Horse Cave native, and resident of Barren County Health Care, celebrated her 100th birthday on January 4.

Buffalo Night is January 29, from 4-8 p.m. in the main dining room of the Barren River State Park with a dance to follow.

BCHS Homecoming Queen is Chasity Nunn, daughter of Kerry and Beverly Nunn.

