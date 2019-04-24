ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 2009

0 Shares

January 2009

Glasgow Daily Times

January 2, 2009 – Barren County Networking Women recently elected officers. Betty Gentry, President Elect, Kim Lindsey, Past President, Tina Gentry, Secretary, Annette Dodson, Treasurer and Karissa Peterson, President.

January 4, 2009 – J L French employees got slips – facing indefinite layoffs as auto manufacturing slows.

January 5, 2009 – Trojanettes end Russellville Lady Panthers’ stretch with a 57-36 outcome.

January 6, 2009 – Barren County High School will hold a basketball alumni game Saturday at Trojan Gym. Senior members of BCHS basketball teams 1974-2008 are invited.

January 7, 2009 – Cave City Volunteer Firefighters have been given the go ahead to purchase a ladder fire truck, according to Cave City Fire Chief Kenneth Moulder.

January 8, 2009 – AMAK confirms layoffs at Glasgow Plant – 86 people affected.

January 11, 2009 – GHS Alumni Decades Reunion Dance will be January 31, 2009 at the Glasgow Country Club with “Myst of Tyme” providing the music.

January 14, 2009 – “Lights, Cameras, and Cure” is the theme for the 25th Relay for Life event this spring.

January 15, 2009 – A rash of suspicious fires continue to plague Glasgow residents and first responders.

January 16, 2009 – There is still time for the public to submit their Family Histories to be published in the Barren County Family Histories Book being compiled by the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Deadline is February 28th.

January 18, 2009 – Sports News – Scotties shot down Patriots and Trojans defeat Falcons.

January 21, 2009 – Residents speak out about sites being considered for the new Barren County Jail.

Mrs. Virgie Compton celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 2, 2009. The Mayor of Glasgow and Judge of Barren County proclaimed the day “Virgie Compton Day”.

Alan Flener is the new owner of Pharmacy Express.

January 22, 2009 – Fire destroys Highland United Methodist Church on Ky. 70.

January 23, 2009 – The 3rd annual Penguin Plunge is set for February 21st.

January 25, 2009 – Commanding Sgt. Major Phillip D Geralds is retiring after more than 28 years of service as the highest ranking Non Commissioned Officer in the Kentucky Army National Guard.

January 26, 2009 – GHS Junior Katherine Rogers is the winner of a banner she did for the Ky. School Board Association’s meeting.

January 27, 2009 – Freezing rain causes downed trees and left several homes without power.

Funeral services will be Thursday for Dr. Justin MacCarthy. He came to Glasgow in 1962 and practiced for 47 years.

January 28, 2009 – New Plaza Offices held ribbon cutting. The new offices are located in the historic Grinstead Building.

January 29, 2009 – Power outages lead to the loss of water to Caveland and Green River customers.

January 30, 2009 – Power still a problem for area residents following the recent winter storm. The Boil Water Advisory is lifted for Cave City.