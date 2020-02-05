Archives for January 2010

0 Shares

January 2010

BC Progress

1-7-10-The first baby born at TJ Samson arrived at 1:52 p.m. New Year’s Day, Dwight Marcus Jordan, Jr.

Matt Mutter is appointed Barren County Jailer after acting jailer Leland Cox steps down.

Navigating the 100 block of Front Street sidewalks is discussed by City of Glasgow and Utility Companies – Double poles causing problems for pedestrians.

Conservation Poster Winners are Heston Harrison, 1st, Caden Kingrey, 2nd, and Lillie Shipley, 3rd.

1-13-10-First snow of 2010 comes with Arctic Blast and below average temperatures.

Charlie Campbell, former Barren County Superintendent, is hired as interim superintendent for Glasgow City Schools after Kathy Goff resigns.

Park City Businessman, Harry Lynn “Joe” Perkins, 95, dies on Sunday, January 3.

Temple Hill School was chosen as the school to be helped by FRECC Lighting Up Christmas Program. The program provides food, clothing and toys for students. A different school will be chosen each year.

A featured story in the Progress on Barren County’s only remaining full service book store. Ivy Books and Gifts, owned by Randall and Janice Lambirth, located on Rogers Drive. (Now Gerald Printing)

Aaron Bennett is sworn in as a new Barren County Deputy.

1-21-10- The Community celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday with a march from Broadway to 1st Baptist Church where a commemoration service was held.

Local postal workers meet regarding the future of the Bowling Green Processing and Distribution facility in Bowling Green being moved to Nashville.

New Board of Directors for Barren River Cattlemen’s Association is Robert Siddens, Jim Landis, Gary Tilghman, Don Houchen, Don Wilson, Sammy Monroe, Frank Rowland, Andy Moore, Jason Botts, Bobby Russell and Ken Wininger.

1-28-10-A construction crew from Bowling Green is working on repairing the sidewalks on S. Broadway from E. Main to Washington Streets.

Drivers are having problems stopping from Donnelley Drive to Hwy. 1297. They are going straight thru the Soccer Complex fence.

Albert Ferrell turns 90 and is honored with a reception at “Cream and Sugar” Café in Cave City.

Grand Opening of Fred’s will be Friday, January 29th.

Three law enforcement employees are honored at Mammoth Cave National Park – Max Vincent, Dick Strange and Patrick Reed.

Linda Hunt is named Cave City Citizen of the Year at the Cave City Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

