ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1919

Clever Joe Leftwich left today for Glasgow to reside. We hate to give up so genial and clever citizens as Joe and his Estimable wife. But Joe is like the Irishman’s cat, always comes back.

“OLD JOHN BARLEYCORN” DIES: HAD MANY FRIENDS.

Editor Times: “Old John Barleycorn” died Monday night, His victims outnumbered all those of war pestilence and faming. His friends were numerous and will mourn his departure. Many widows and orphans will rejoice. I had no love for the deceased but felt like acting as pall bearer and singing: “This is the way we have long sought; and mourned because we found it not.: Selah! – Old Reb

The World War was formally ended June 28th, 1919 by the signing of the peace treaty with Germany. The epochal meeting in the Hall of Mirrors began at 3:10 o’clock. President Wilson and the American delegation completed signing the peace treaty at 3:14 Paris Time.

Last Saturday at noon, the last mail was delivered to the old location back of the Citizens National Bank, and the mail coming in the afternoon was all delivered to the new Post Office Building, corner of Washington and Race streets, where it will remain permanently. His is a very nice building, not as large as Glasgow should have, but good and strong.

Watt Houchens, jail breaker and fugitive from justice, has at last been apprehended, and now reposes in the jail here. He was caught in Hart County by Jailer Mansfield. Young Houchens has quite a reputation as a crook, and only a few weeks ago added to this by breaking jail here by punching a hole in the jail wall and making his get-away.

Mr. B. B. Duke, Sr., died at his home near Cave City, June 25th. Infirmities of old age caused his death. He was in his 81st year. Burial was on the 26th at the home burial ground after service by Mr. H. Y. Davis. Mr. Duke had long been a consistent member of the Baptist Church.

Wednesday night of last week, thieves broke into the store of Mr. King at Glasgow Junction, and took a few items of small value. They also broke into the store of Mr. J. B. Hatcher, where they took some stamps and a few other things, and also fixed themselves a nice lunch and ate it. This was the night before the robbery at Horse Cave, where a number of places were entered.

The Camp Meeting at Pentecostal Park will begin Friday night, July 18th, and close Sunday night, July 27th. Dr. C. F. Wimberly and Rev. L. E. Squires will do the preaching. Rev. S. H. Prather will have charge of the singing. – J. E. Watson, Secy

TYPHOID FEVER AGAIN STRIKES THE COMMUNITY

There are now many cases of typhoid fever in Glasgow, and every precaution should be taken by families to check the spread of typhoid. In this connection, read the advertisement of the City Health Commissioners regarding sanitary measures. There are seven cases of typhoid fever at the home of Mr. A. J. McDowell, living at the old Shirley place near town – six of the McDowell children and Mrs. Seymour Turner, all being stricken.

Court met Monday, with the regular officers at the helm. Following are the grand jurors: Jesse Doyle, foreman; R. W. Morrison, J. T. Broady, J. B. Sherfey, J. W. Earles, Otis Chenowth, T. D. Depp, J. H. Goode, W. A. Huddleston, Roy Summers, Ernest Brown and W. W. Franklin.

The average shipment of veal calves from the Glasgow Depot has been 75, with last week topping the record with 250.

Construction of the Jackson Highway, which will follow the old stage coach route from Louisville to Nashville thru Kentucky and Tennessee is made certain by definite assurance that Barren and Hart counties will be able to finance their part.

The iron fence, iron and stone and cement post, the iron chain around the courthouse yard will be sold at public auction on Saturday, July 26, the Fiscal Court having consented for the citizens of Glasgow to take any steps indicated by a competent landscape gardener to take any steps necessary to make our courthouse yard a beautiful park of which all the citizens of the county may be proud.

The Glasgow-Tompkinsville pike will be completed this year, linking these two important towns with a road passable the year round. Glasgow business men and citizens generally, ought to plan an excursion to the metropolis of Monroe to commemorate the achievement and cement the goodwill of the two cities.

Mr. Thomas Romines, one of the oldest and most highly respected citizens of Metcalfe County, died at his home near Cork, Ky., on July 4th. [he was 84 -RG]

SULPHUR WELL – OLD KENTUCKY’S BEST RESORT

Located in the heart of Metcalfe county and situated on the banks of a pretty river of water is Sulphur Well. The strong white sulphur water, bubbling from a 180 foot well and flowing to a height of four feet upward, is the finest water in Kentucky. Beulah Villa Hotel has water service and gas light and nestling on a hill in a virgin forest, is cool and delightful. The grounds are lovely, and beautiful concrete walks and steps add to the beauty, as well as to the convenience of the place.

Brice Leech has the agency in Barren County for the Liberty Auto. (photo from internet)

I have taken charge of the mill at Lucas and am prepared to grind your corn or exchange. Will keep on hand for sale at the lowest possible price, a supply of best flour, wheat bran and good corn meal. Terms strictly cash. Your patronage will be appreciated. Our motto: “Courteous treatment and a square deal to all” — Woodie Greer.

Jim Slaughter’s attempt to “clean up” Thomas’ restaurant and pool hall last Saturday night, ended with Jim landing in jail and paying a $25 fine. He smashed a plate over Mr. Thomas and got a sound thrashing from Mr. Thomas as an aftermath.

The Kentucky Utilities has put Elizabethtown in the Glasgow district and appointed Mr. Albert Boyd, of this place, manager of this district composed of Elizabethtown, Horse Cave, Cave City and Glasgow. Mr. Boyd is a man of wide experience and he will divide his time among the four towns. He is provided with an automobile so he can keep in constant touch with the plants in his district.

At the present time there are 37 oil wells being drilled in Barren Co. The big well brought in on the Barton lease south of town is good for 25 barrels. A big gasser was brought in last week on the Wheeler lease near the Winlock pool.

An enjoyable dance was given at “Hill Crest” country Club Friday night.

Mrs. Alanson Trigg was in Bowling Green several days last week to have lessons on the pipe organ. She was accompanied by her little daughter, Elinor.

Dr. A. Paul Bagby, former pastor of the Glasgow Baptist church, who won the Kentucky State Golf Championship in 1918, again won the State Championship in a meet in Louisville a few days ago.

George Goebel Walton, familiarly known as “Billie Walton, died at the home of his parents, Mr. & Mrs. G. A. Walton, at Park, on the morning of the first of July, at five o’clock from measles.

Mr. Sharp has sold to Mr. Billy McConnell, the Lonnie Elmore farm of 105 acres for $2,800.