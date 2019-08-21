ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1929

0 Shares

01-GT

Ministers of Glasgow devoted Sunday sermons to importance of law observance and enforcement. This action follows Glasgow Ministerial Association’s plea in last week’s paper that the public take notice of law violation; that the public assist in enforcing the law, and that the public back up those officers who do their duty in this respect.

02-GT

JUDGE COCHRAN SAYS LIQUOR CURSE WILL BE OUT IN DECADE

In as statement at Lexington last week, Judge Cochran, who has served as Judge of the Eastern Ky. District Federal Court since his appointment by president McKinley, declared that believed “in two or three decades the curse of whiskey will be driven out of the land.”

03 -GT

The Cave City Order of Eastern Star was represented at the open-house of the Glasgow O E S by the following: Mrs. Alice Barlow, Mrs. May Duke, Miss Irene Lafferty, Mrs. Ella Jamerson, Mrs. Veachel Tarter, Mr. & Mrs. W. R. Handy, Mr. & Mrs. Sam Dickey, Mr. & Mrs. Tom Gorby.

04-GT

Mr. A. S. Palmore, this city, is candidate for the Republican nomination for Sheriff of Barren Co. Ansel S. Palmore, now of Glasgow, but a few years ago a citizen of Tompkinsville, is a gentleman of the best character, a Christian man, strictly honest and sober at all times. He server a four-year term as Sheriff of Monroe Co. He is well qualified to discharge the duties as of the office of Sheriff.

05-GT

HENRY GOODMAN PROMOTED

Henry W. Goodman, one of out popular young citizens, who has been employed by Goodman Bros., in warehouse work, has been promoted to the position of city salesman, a position his late lamented father held for years. And it goes without saying that the young man will make good, for he has it in him.

06-GT

July fourth Messrs. W. P. Coombs, J. A. Bryant and T. G. Yancey, representing Davidson Bros., Firestone distributors, motored to Nashville where they took a ride in the new 12-passenger tri-motor transport ship, “Firestone,” which arrived there that day with party of Firestone officials on the inaugural business tour of the new ship in connection with the new one-stop service station building program of the company in the south running into millions of dollars.

07-REP

Six families held a Fourth of July picnic at Fallen Timber. Those present were: Mr. and Mrs. Hascal Mitchell and family, Mr. and Mrs. E. L. Myers and family, Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Pedigo and family, Mr. and Mrs. F. Waite and child, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Warder and son, Mr. and Mrs Brice Leech and family.

08-REP

Mrs. Joe Lewis Goodman, Grand Deputy of Eastern Star, has returned from Bowling Green, where she made inspection of that chapter and one at Goshen.

09-GT

Last Monday the rural schools of Barren County began work. The one room school house has again become the center of the community life and the teacher the outstanding person of the neighborhood. Under the management of Mr. W. M. Totty and his efficient corps of teacher the outlook for a successful school year is bright indeed, altho’ the textbook question is a drawback this year.

10-REP

Glasgow’s first automobile races will be run Sunday at the fairgrounds. Trial races will commence at noon sharp; the first race of six will begin at two-fifteen. More than a dozen entries have been announced. Cars used will be Front Fords of sixteen valves, Star Specials, Frantinacs and Chevrolet and Hocker Specials. Racers will be driven by drivers out of Louisville, Indianapolis, Salem Indiana, Owensboro and other points. Prizes totaling $800 will be awarded.

11-GT

The Congregation of the First Presbyterian Church has authorized the Board of Deacons to accept the bid of Amos & Ford, contractors, to build the new Sunday School Annex. Work will start August first. It is expected the work will be completed in 60 days. The new building will face Broadway, but will have connecting doors to the present church building. It will contain an assembly room seating 120, a kitchen, two lavatories, five classrooms and a stage.

12-GT

Officers have had hard time getting “drunks” to jail the past few days. Something they drink makes ‘em bad, and as result, the fight, kick, cuss and pull and tug. A black jack would come in might handy.

2,000 attended the auto races here last Sunday. The running time was 50 miles and hour. Dust and number of cars entered the race slowed the running time. Highest speed attained was 65 miles per hour.

13-REP

TOBACCO MEN OFF TO GEORGIA

The 19th some of our Tobacco men leave for Georgia, to work the tobacco market until fall, when the will return to the tobacco market here. Geo. Akers goes to Vidalia, Mosby Woodson to Waycross, Reed Bigger and Peck Jones to Valdosta.

14-REP

MARKING THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF A NOTABLE SUCCESS

PLYMOUTH – One year old this week – is already a giant in fact and favor.

QUALITY – that’s the story of Plymouth Success.

$655 f.o.b. factory.

America’s Lowest Priced Full-Size Car.

Goodman-Willis Motor Co.

Main Street – Glasgow, Ky.

15-GT

ATTENDING MECHANIC SCHOOL

Mr. Howell Pedigo of the Pedigo Bros., Garage left Monday to attend the Studebaker School of Mechanics at South Bend, Ind. He will be absent about two weeks. This school not only instructs in the mechanism of the car put out by that company but in all makes of cars.

16-REP

We are authorized to announce Rev. J. L. Parker as a candidate for Coroner for Barren County, subject to the action of the Democratic Party in the August Primary.

17-GT

We are authorized to announce Miss Bess Howard as a candidate of County Clerk, subject to the action of the Democratic Party in the August Primary.

18-REP

Jigger Aspley has had measles but is out again.

19-REP

A total of 1424 students have registered for summer courses at the University of Kentucky. Those attending from Barren Co. are Wendall F. Beals and Richard A. Palmore of Glasgow, Daniel P. Curry and Anda H. Hughes of Cave City.

20-GT

A Party of 38 Students left the W.K.T.C. at Bowling Green left a few days ago for a trip of 48 days through the Great West, for the purpose of studying geology, botany and kindred subjects through the Rocky Mountains and other sections of the West.

21-REP

TWO SENTENCED FOR METCALFE KILLING

Jack Thompson was given a ten year term in the penitentiary in the Metcalfe Circuit Court last week, for the killing of Clarence Dial, last March … Jack Edwards was given a two year term for complicity in the killing.

22-GT

There will be an ice cream supper at Coral Hill School House, July 27 for the benefit of the school. Everybody invited.

23-REP

In a difficulty at Sulphur Well Tuesday afternoon, Mr. King Crenshaw, proprietor of the hotel at that place, was cut by Paul Boston, but it is said the wound is not serious. As we are informed, some boys were “cutting up” near the hotel and Mr. Crenshaw accused Boston of participating in the mess, and the Boston denied guilt and charged Crenshaw with a knife.