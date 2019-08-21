ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1959

0 Shares

01

FUN AT DRIVE-IN THE 4TH

While planning for fun and relaxation for the fourth of July Holiday, why not include a family affair at the Star Drive-In, where a bonus feature will be a dazzling fireworks display! All this in conjunction with two big feature movies.

02

DECENT GLASGOW AIRPORT MOVES TOWARD A REALITY

President Eisenhower signed the bill Monday giving Federal Aid on Airport Construction and the act virtually assures construction of the Glasgow-Barren Co. Airport. The site had earlier been accepted by the FAA. So, the climax of the local project, started in November 1957, has been reached. The Air Board, composed of Robert Moore, Edward Norris, Clovis Saddler, Warren Willoughby, Ellis Rice and J. B. Galloway are to be commended for their work and efforts.

03

LOCAL BUILDING RECEIVES RENOVATION AND ADDITION

The building adjoining the First Christian Church, and presently occupied (on the ground floor) by Bethel Florist is receiving a remodeling job. Dixon Rapp, the owner, states that the work, which includes construction of a new warehouse in the rear, should be completed during the latter part of August. Shirley and Bishop Insurance plan to move from their present quarters over Kentucky Restaurant into a portion of the renovated building.

04

COUNTY SCHOOLS ARE HURT BY INSUFFICIENT FUNDS

In a special called meeting the Barren Co. Board of Educ. Awarded bids for insurance on the School Buses and coal for the school. J. Lee Robertson, Acting Superintendent said “Operating expenses are going up year by year but our income is not. We have less money each year because of the expected revenue from the gas lines which is still tied up in a court suit. The board dismissed the secretaries to the principals at Austin-Tracy, Hiseville, Temple Hill and Park City and one secretary from the Central office. Approximately 25 teachers will find their salary reduced by $50,000 at the end of the summer session.

05

16 LOVELIES WILL COMPETE JULY 22 FOR “MISS BARREN CO FAIR” CROWN

The picturesque Barren County Fairgrounds will be further beautified July 22nd when the annual “Miss Barren Co. Fair” will be selected from a bevy or beautiful hopefuls. Winner of the contest will represent the county in the state “Miss County Fair contest held in Louisville.

06

Mr. Philip C. Carner assumed his newly assigned duties as manager of the Interstate Finance Corp. of Ky., July 1. Mr Carner is no stranger to Glasgow having serves as assistant manager of that office prior to his promotion to manager of the Princeton office. Mr. and Mrs. Carner and their seven-year old son, Bobby, will live at 422 North Green St.

07

One of the two proposed swimming pools for Glasgow, near Gorin Park-site will be discussed this week by the Chamber of Commerce and the Paddock Co. which designed the pools. If the plans as submitted are acceptable without major changes is believed that a call for bids for construction will be issued shortly. A scale model of one of the pools has been attracting attention this week and may be seen in the show window of F. P. Williams Co.

08

The local Hqs. & Hqs. Battery of the 623 field Artillery Battalion, will depart from Glasgow Sunday morning for the annual two weeks summer training at Camp Breckinridge, Ky. The unit comprised of 85 men, will take part in the basic unit training and test and will fire the 155 mm Howlister.

09

GLASGOW IS REPRESENTED AT TIME-ZONE HEARINGS

Glasgow City Attorney Harry Berry represented the city Wednesday in Louisville at the I.C.C hearing now being held concerning moving the Eastern time-zone west to include Louisville, Glasgow and other points. The local position, simpl stated is “we want to be in the same time zone as neighboring counties, Louisville, Lexington and Frankfort.

10

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Two groups tied for first, last Saturday in the Derby Tournament held the Fourth of July for members at the Glasgow Golf and Country Club. Group one: Wilbur Bewley, Mrs. Howard Malcolm Jones, Bill Muckler and Luke Brown. Group two: Scott Moore, Kenneth Jackson, Mrs. Betsy Wells and Mrs. Mosby Woodson. Tying for second please was a group composed of Mrs. John Winlock, Sherman Holman of Horse Cave, Wilson Pitcock and Dr. G. M. Wagner. The other group tying for second: Mrs. C. A. Goodman Jr., Myron Harris, Robert F. Goodman and Clyde Martin.

11

New D.A.’s Son Gets Law Lesson From Father

Nine year-old Billy Powell Jones, sporting a “shiner” received when he misjudged a fly ball, gets his first lesson in law from his father, William Beaty Jones, who was appointd district today by Federal Judge, Roy M. Shelbourne. Pictures in a magazine hold great interest for Mrs. Jones and 6-year old Jana Susan.

12

At a meeting of the Glasgow-Barren Co. Recreation Company on Monday, James Trigg Pace was named chairman of the fund-raising campaign for the proposed swimming pools. Ten committees wer appointed by Mr. Pace to help in the solicitation and collection of the donations. According to reports, approximately one hundred thousand dollars will be needed.

13

PLANDS BEING COMPLETED FOR BIG SIDEWALK DAYS

One of the outstanding yearly events “THE SIDEWALK DAYS” sponsored by the Glasgow Retail Merchants Association is rapidly approaching and will be held August 7 and 8. Plans are being completed for various typed of entertainment, prizes and bargain from each of the stores. Pat Kingery will be on hand Friday to furnish the entertainment with his “Kentuckians”.

14

Mr. Rondel Poynter has accepted a position with First Federal Savings and Loan Association and has begun his duties there, according to Mr. James Crow, manager. Mr. Poynter is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Poynter of Hiseville and is married to the former Nancy Coppage. Mr. Poynter graduated Hiseville High and served two years in the Marine Corp.

18

MISS MYERS ENTERTAINS

Miss Mary Leech Myers entertained Saturday evening with a Lawn party at her home in Norris Court. Decorating the lawn were festive Japanese lanterens reflecting the colors of summer flowers which wer placed throghtout the house. She was celebrating her 16th birthday.

19

The marriage of Miss Lenell Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Brown, of Canton, Mississippi, and MR. Brice Terry Leech, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brice Reynolds Leech, city, was solemnized Sunday, July 19, at the Presbyterian Church of Canton.

20

JEEP’ VEHICLES BY WILLIS MOTORS … WORLDS LARGEST MANUFACTURER OF 4-WHEEL DRIVE VEHICLES

Kaiser Willis Motors

FRED SMITH MOTOR CO.

Columbia Ave. and Grand Sts.

21

CITY-COUNTY AIRPORT IS DEALT SEVERE BLOW BY FISCAL COURT

“The Barren Fiscal Court shall not participate in financing or acquisition of an airport or airport site until such time as land suitable for airport purposes, other than land presently condemned. Members of the court are, A. C. More, Homer Church, Wilson Curd Handy, Jim Waller, Ed Woods and Joe P. Bybee.

22

The wedding of Miss Kay Frances Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Brown, Rt. 6, and Mr. David Rex England, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex England of Glasgow was solemnized Saturday at the First Christian Church. Mrs. England is employed by Time Finance Co., and Mr. England is associated with his father at Rex’s Sinclair Service, East Main St.

23

GARDEN CLUB FAMILY PICNIC AT ABELL HOME

Members of the Glasgow Garden Club will have their annual summer outing Wednesday in the lovely garden of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Abell in Trigg Court to be the scene of this year’s Family Picnic. All members are urged to bring their families with a basket of food to feed the number in family.