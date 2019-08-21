ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1969

0 Shares

July 1969

The Republican

July 3, 1969- Rex Harlow was reported killed in Vietnam June 30. He only arrived in Vietnam on June 8.

Burger Chef opens on the Happy Valley Road.

Bernice Witty is hired as Barren County Acting Road Supervisor. George Toohey has retired.

The Story of Cinderella is presented at Ft. Run Elementary School. Robin Houchens and Malinda Strode were Cinderella and Johnny Jenkins and Randall Jones were the Prince.

Contract let on Barren River State Park Lodge – McAdoo Construction got the bid.

July 10, 1969 – Glasgow City Schools hired former Austin Tracy coaches, Charles Day and Jim Manion.

Flippin Post Office is destroyed by blaze. The grocery General Store owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Lester Turner and family was completely destroyed.

GHS Class of 1949 holds their reunion at Holiday Inn.

AD – Now Open – Miniature Golf Course and Driving Range in Cave City, at the Ambassador Motel. Enjoy Young’s Restaurant at the Ambassador Motel as well.

Tommy Wells of Glasgow was the low bidder on the Mill Creek Dam at Tompkinsville for a construction of a dam across Mill Creek.

July 17, 1969 – 41 from Barren County attend 4-H Club Camp at Dawson Springs, Ky.

Dr. C C Howard has announced his retirement as Regional Board Chairman of the Mammoth cave Comprehensive Care Center.

Gov. Louie Nunn and St. Park Commissioner Robert Gable broke ground for the Barren River Reservoir State Park lodge.

Little Miss Hiseville Fair is Rhonda Deane Owens. First runner up was Lilly Ann Ballard and second runner up was Kimberly Williams.

The B & PW Club held its July picnic at the home of Ollie Davis at Haywood.

There is a new amphitheater near the Cave City exit off I-65 this summer. Kentucky Theater Under the Stars will present 3 live plays throughout the summer.

July 24, 1969 – Edward Kingrey, 20 year old Barren County soldier, has been killed in Vietnam.

Tyra Vaughn is the new Miss Farmers RECC. Runner up was Polly Smith.

Jennifer Reneau was named Little Miss Etoile Fair at last week’s Etoile Fair.

36 Barren County boys attend Camp Currie near Benton, Kentucky.

Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Alexander celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

AD – A & P – Out of the world Values- Baking Hens 39 cents a pound, Semi-Boneless Ham 69 cents a pound, Pillsbury Cake Mixes, three for 85 cents, Welchade Grape Drink, 3 46 oz. cans $1.00. (July 1969 – Space history was made.)

July 31, 1969 – Tamara Branstetter is the new Miss Temple Hill Fair.

Funeral services are held Tuesday for PFC John Spencer Bailey, Jr. of Hiseville, another Vietnam fatality.

Grand Opening of Modern Food Mart and Modern Flower Shop. Owners Buck Jones and Kenneth Jackson.