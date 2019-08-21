ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1989

0 Shares

July 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

July 2, 1989 – Horse Cave Theatre kicks off a winning season with “Born Yesterday”.

July 3, 1989 – Eli Baine won a blue ribbon with his dog, Moe, in small dog division of the Pet Show at the Barren County Fair.

July 5, 1989 – The recently remodeled “Snow Home” has designated a Kentucky Landmark. It is located near the Fountain Run Cemetery and is owned by Lynn Crowe.

July 6, 1989 – Noted Gardener, Fred Wiche, spoke to the Glasgow Garden Club.

Subway in the Glasgow Square has their Grand Opening.

July 9, 1989 – Upcoming weddings – Alicia Polson and Michael Scott, Sue Ellen Williams and Stephen Goad, Dawn Richie and James T Boyter, Jr.

Buena Vista Golf Course is now open on Hwy. 63. Carved out by Dexter Bowles.

July 11, 1989 – Bill Ritter is named Glasgow Middle School Principal. Rossie Kingrey is named South Green Principal, the first female principal in Glasgow School System. Richard Howell is named head coach of Lady Scotties.

$300 raised by Museum of the Barrens after sale of tickets for decorative glass table ornament. Winner was Eugenia Parrish.

July 12, 1989 – Ernest Simpson Co., Inc. HVAC has announced a new service “Environmental Air Treatment – Greg Scott, Mgr. and Randy Edwards, Service Manager.

Effective July , the former Barren River Mental Health-Mental Retardation Board became known as Life Skills.

July 13, 1989 – Hail Storm damages tobacco crops in Beaumont Area.

Barren County FFA Officers were Kaye Bragg, Reporter, Amanda Gillon, VP, Max Kinslow, Treasurer, Greg Craddock, Secretary, Tommy Bartley, President and Mark Thompson, Sentinel.

July 14, 1989 – The 13 ft., 39 pound python, missing from the Carnival in Glasgow since Tuesday, was located today in Dr. Jim Heltsley’s Vetinary Clinic.

July 16, 1989 – Barren County School Board accepts the resignation of Barren County High School Principal Larry Lock.

AD – Color Creation Inc. opens July 17 at 615 Happy Valley Road (Mr. Donut). Featuring Paint, wall covering and blinds. Jan and Larry Bunch, Owners.

July 17, 1989 – John Campanelli is the new manufacturing group manager for R R Donnelley and Sons.

Glasgow Little League All Stars captured their own tournament the hard way by coming out of the loser’s bracket to win four straight games.

July 19, 1989 – AD – South Carolina Firestone Peaches – Canning, Freezing and Eating – Ken Davis Produce, 802 W. Main Street.

July 20, 1989 – Sonya Blanton of Park City was crowned Miss Farmers RECC.

Lessenberry Building Centre has changed its name to Lessenberry Do It Center.

July 21, 1989 – R R Donnelley gives $150,000 to the Barren County YMCA.

July 23, 1989 – Anniversaries celebrated included those of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Brown – 50th, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Key – 40th, Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Jones-44th, and Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Short-30th.

July 25, 1989 – Barren County Fair at Temple Hill School Gym and grounds will be July 27, 18 and 29th.

July 26, 1989 – Work continues on the construction project that will connect Dexter Ave with Homewood Blvd.

July 28, 1989 – Shenandoah was the featured attraction at the Monroe County Fair Thursday night.

Glenn Flanders is appointed BCHS Principal.

July 30, 1989 – Winner of the 11 and under division in the Barren River Junior Golf Championship was Grant Sturgeon.

AD – Coming Soon – Young’s Dry Cleans, Southgate Plaza, Glasgow.

July 31, 1989 – Twin brothers, James and George Hughes celebrate their 100th birthday Sunday, July 30 at Homewood Health Care.