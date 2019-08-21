ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1999

0 Shares

July 1999

Glasgow Daily Times

July 1, 1999 – Former Ky. Gov. Louie B Nunn buys Lexington home and plans to live there.

July 2, 1999 – Kristen Bale is renamed to WKU Regent’s Board.

July 4, 1999 – Concert on the Square has large enthusiastic crowd to hear the Louisville Orchestra on Friday.

Firstar Hall Of Fame honors Valedictorians and Salutatorians. BCHS – Marsha Bush and Michelle Goodman; Caverna- Whitney Burks and Kyle Bunch; GHS Co Valedictorians were Benjamin Asriel and Justin Gillenwater.

July 6, 1999 – One of 3 in nation, BCMS named “School to Watch”.

July 7, 1999 – AD – St. Charles Market – Fresh Ground Chuck $1.19 pound, Watermelon $3.69 , RC Colas, two liter 89 cents. We deliver on Fridays.

July 8, 1999 – Archaeological survey team turns up historic artifacts at Bell’s Tavern.

July 9, 1999 – Kara Stewart and Jodie Harper were the $500 Terry Lee Spears Memorial Scholarship Winners.

July 11, 1999 – Effort underway to re-start a Jaycee Club. The first chapter started in 1949 led by Glasgow Attorney Uhel H Barrickman.

July 12, 1999 – AD – Cruise inn at Gale ‘N Dales Restaurant, 5 p.m., Friday, July 16.

July 13, 1999 – Bart Flener will head GHS Lady Scotties soccer team this season.

July 14, 1999 – Recent Births – Railey Rush, Nicole Kaye Beauchamp, Chase Matthew Dishon, and Jacob Chase Garmon.

July 15, 1999 – AD – Firstar – Super CD Rates 5.25% on 9 month CD, 5.75% on 24 month CD and 6.00% on 36 month CD.

July 16, 1999 – Barren County Singing Convention beings this summer on July 17th at Big Kmart. Glorybound Quartet, Kinslows and Gospelaires will be the guest singers. Bring your lawn chair.

July 17, 1999 – Wayne S “Doc” Nichols will be retiring from the Glasgow Water Company on August 1. Joe Austin will take his place.

“What Not Shop” opens in Ford Centre. Gifts, Collectibles and Home décor.

July 19, 1999 – Elderly Bonnieville woman is assaulted in home, and then put on tracks and then hit by train. No arrest has been made yet.

July 21, 1999 – Firstar Balloon Classic will be July 23 and 24. Lee Roy Parnell will be in concert.

July 22, 1999 – Disaster Status sought for Barren County and other counties due to the summer drought.

Local Band “Gear” goes full throttle with their music – Wade England, Curtis Wilson, Chad Lockhart and Jacob Richey are band members.

July 23, 1999 – Open House planned to celebrate the 80th birthday of Imo Lynn July 3.

July 24, 1999 – The Legend of Potato Cave is told in Sunday’s Daily Times. Todd Sherfey is the owner.

Bicentennial Moments features the history of the Glasgow Post office, which was built at the corner of Washington and N. Race Street . Golda Walbert told the history.

Old Timer’s Game set for Friday, August 6. Members of the former Groce Oil and Bob’s Gun and Tackle softball teams will play.

July 26, 1999 – Heat Advisory issued for area. Temperatures in the 90’s with heat index reaching 105 to 110.

July 27, 1999 – Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church Softball team are the winner of the church Softball League. Refuge Church of Christ was the runner up and Siloam Baptist took third.

July 28, 1999 – Food Stamps go plastic with a new electronic benefit transfer card or EBT.

July 29, 1999 – Metcalfe County is considering building a 78 to 150 bed jail.

Edmonton Couple, Ron and Bobbie Harrison, may be the only willow farmers in the United States. They raise it for basketmakers, furniture and ornamental purposes.

July 30, 1999 – April Parrigan of Albany was crowned Miss Barren County Fair 1999.