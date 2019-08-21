ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 2009

0 Shares

June 2009

Barren County Progress

June 4, 2009 – Annual Glasgow/BC Southern Gospel Music Week is June 6-13. It begins this week with a free concert at Cave City Convention Center.

June 11, 2009 – Local Amish Volunteers help prepare a stage for the “3rd Annual Vet Jam” Saturday.

2009 World Blood Donor Day is June 14.

Sisters in laws Celebrate their 99th birthday, Katie Turner and Minnie Sartin.

First annual Bike A thon held by Junior Achievement Winners were Samuel Wright, Gabriel Ferrar, Jameson Bull, Dezi Genaw, Landry Steenbergen and Emma Martin.

Park City Lady Bears won first place in Caverna’s Youth League 10 & Under Tournament.

June 18, 2009 – Bill Waldrop directed a choir made up of Cancer Survivors, caregivers and friends at the Glasgow/Barren County Relay for Life.

Glasgow Garden Club is celebrating National Garden Club Week June 7-13.

Down Home features Monroe County town, Cyclone – named because a cyclone tore through the area in the late 1800’s.

Glasgow Education Association retires are Linda Burchett, Bonita Elmore, Janice Davenport, Carolyn Barnes, Harriet Renfro, Neva Miller and Sam Royse.

Barren County Night is July 9 at Bowling Green Hot Rods Ballpark.

June 25, 2009 – The past two weeks have brought sounds of local tornado sirens and advisories of severe storms. Major destruction was the result.

Hart County Retired Teachers Association honors their newest retirees- Jimmy Russell, Bonnie Turner, Wanda Key, Martha Talley, Karlotta Atwell, Amy Caldwell and Patti England.

Mary Wood Weldon Library closes at 107 W. College on June 27 and will reopen at 1530 S. Green Street on July 6.

Jane Collins and Lenora Metcalfe were honored at the Mary Wood Weldon Library as they retire.