Archives for March 1960

March 1960

Republican

March 3, 1960-The Republican featured a picture of the Past – GHS Girls Basketball team, date unknown.

Robert O Clark has been appointed Manager of the San Francisco Hilton Hotel.

Prominent Land Owner in the Cedar Grove Community, Ernest “Jack” Brown, 79, dies following a stroke. (Jack Brown Road off Hwy. 249)

Mr. F Wilson Miller made his last run as rural carrier of Route 3, Glasgow on Feb. 29. Unconfirmed sources predict Bobby Biggers will be his successor. (And He was)

March 6, 1960 – the Big Snow

AD- Fresh ground Beef, three pounds for $1.00, Sausage five pounds for $1.00, Bacon, three pounds for $1.00 at St. Charles Market.

March 10, 1960 – Glasgow’s new school patrol officers are Mrs. L T Short and Mrs. Billy Holmes.

Paul King, Senior at Glasgow High School is the recipient of Flying Disabilities Award – an award give to athletes who have overcome a handicap to participate in sports.

Ft. Run News – Mr. and Mrs. Burbie Milborn of Lamb celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 6. They were married March 3, 1910 at Spivy, Tenn.

AD – Low Cost Step Savers – New Wall Phone in your kitchen in your choice of colors – General Telephone.

March 10, 1960 Cont.

Homemakers Officers- Merry Oaks President, Ann Bridges, Amar President, Mrs. Ralph Tharp, Arnett Grove President, Mrs. James Pace, Bewleytown-Tracy President, Mrs. Glen Bush.

AD – Modern Beauty Shop – Ft. Run – Jean Downing, Owner and Operator. Pre-Easter Permanent Special – $6.00 now $5.00; $8.00 now $7.00 and $10.00 permanents only $8.50.

March 17, 1960 – Mrs. Billy Risen is elected Junior Women’s Club President succeeding Mrs. William Terry, Jr.

Temple Hill neighbors clear the roads into Glasgow which were near impossible with 20 inches of snow and ice. Knowing Mr. Stock was due for a call and another neighbor suffering with appendicitis, Leon Nuckols, Junior Starr, Leon McGuire, J B Key, James Buckley, Richard Thomas, Jack Biggers, Wendell McGuire, Kenneth Buckley, Reed McGuire, William H Greever, Harold D Shipley, Hershell Pedigo and Dept. Clifton Wells came to the rescue. Mrs. Wells and Mrs. Mitchell Sherfey provided hot coffee and sandwiches.

Funeral services were held for much decorated Army Officer in WWI, Edgar N Caldwell.

Auction Sale – Valuable Commerce Building and 150 x153’ lot at the corner of South Broadway and Wayne Streets – County Jail and Garage, Barren County, Owners! (This became First Federal and now is South Central Bank).

AD – Spring Sale – Southern State, W. Front Street – Unico 21 Cubic Feet freezer $287.00, 24’ extension ladder – $20,15 and Grease Gun only $2.75.

3-24-1960-Clyde Lawrence, Veteran employee of Kentucky Utilities ends 35 years of service by retiring.

New officers for Glasgow JC’s are elected. Ralph Palmore is the new President.

AD – Audrey’s Hat Shoppe – Now open at 106 Jo Ann Drive from 9-5.

Houchens celebrates 44 years of stores in Barren County and 29 years in Glasgow Friday March 25 and 26 at S. Green Street.

3-31-1960-The site of the new sewage disposal plant to be built by the local Water Company will be where Huggins Branch empties into South Fork Creek.

AD – Hill’s Firestone Store, E Public Square, introduces World’s first refrigerator with convertible freezer. First it’s a refrigerator – Flick and it’s a freezer from Philco of course.

AD – Smith & Fox Building Supply, 603 W. Main Street – 8 day Spring Fishing Sale – Garcia Reels $13.50, Southbank Futura Reel – $15.00 and all rods reduced 25-40%.

