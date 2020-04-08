Archives for March 1970

0 Shares

March 1970

The Republican

March 5, 1970 – Commissioner of Agriculture J. Robert Miller was the guest speaker at the Park City FFA Banquet. Steve Nuckols received the Chapter Star Farmer Award and Richard Haynes was named to the Citizens Bank & Trust Hall of Fame.

Well-known Barren County Farmer, Terrell Pitcock, dies at his home.

Glasgow Scotties, coached by Tom Downing, won the opening game of the 15th District Tournament over Hiseville 71-53.

Park City High School Guest Editors of the Republican are Beverly Neagle and Sarah Hawks.

March 12, 1970 – Funeral Services to be held for Cliff Wells, former Barren County Sheriff 1962-66.

Scottsville Pointer Cheerleaders were selected as the best in the 15th District Tournament. Hiseville was runner up. Pointer cheerleaders were Pam Clinard, Debbie Cornelius, Rogerlynne Buchanan, Darlene Wimpee, Joan Carter and Ann Altman.

15th District Basketball All Tournament team included James Ellis, Robert Stockton and Bill Buford from Glasgow, John Kirk, Phil Stovall, Ed Williams and Danny Spurlock from Allen County, Frank Holland from Austin Tracy, Mike Spillman from Hiseville, Dennis Petty, George Bradshaw from Scottsville and Donnie Owen from Temple Hill.

3-19-1970- Eastern Elementary School PTA Spelling Bee winners are 1st, Richard Basil, 2nd, Clinton Rowe, and Jeff Wood was 3rd.

March 19, 1970 cont.

The new Parkway will affect 24 roads as it crosses Barren County.

Mrs. Indie Weldon, 73, passes away at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville.

“Red” Sims is named Barren County Road Supervisor.

Glasgow Students visit the Kentucky State Capital in Frankfort.

March 26, 1970 – E E Guinn, Park, Kentucky has added a new enterprise to his farm operations. A 33 acre lake stocked with channel catfish, which is open to the public as a pay lake.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ola J Jeffries received his 3rd award of the Bronze Star Medal during ceremonies in Vietnam.

Homemaker Month will be observed in Barren County in April.

Hiseville News by Mrs. J. B. Alexander – Mrs. Sam Strader, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Bunch, Mrs. Wendell Froggett, Miss Jill McCoy, and Joe Bryan Strader were in Kent, Indiana as a pulpit committee for Hiseville Baptist Church to hear a prospective minister, Rev. Gib Tucker.

Horse Cave man, Dale Lane, 48, was fatally wounded Friday night and a Horse Cave woman admitted the shooting was in self defense.

Related