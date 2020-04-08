Archives for March 1980

0 Shares

March 1980

Glasgow Daily Times

3-2-1980- AD – Copper Frog Anniversary “VIP” lunches. We service you lunch in just 15 minutes or we pay for it.

AD – Town House Restaurant, Happy Valley Road, now serving cafeteria style.

3-4-1980- Cave City Council views new fire station plans. By utilizing the services of the Great Onyx Job Corps, it will cost the city less money.

3-5-1980- Barren County Board of Education approves Trojan Band trip to Daytona Beach, Florida for a music festival March 20-24. David Harbison is the Band Director.

A.D. Smith was the recipient of a $50.00 gift certificate at a drawing of Dairymen Inc. employees. All employees were awarded with a free lunch for a 3 month accident free period.

3-6-1980- 15th District Girls Basketball Tournament Scores; Allen County over Edmonson County 68-45 and Trojanettes over Lady Scotties 54-31. (Allen County won the tournament).

3-7-1980- 15th District Boys Tournament Scores: Scotties eliminates Trojans 76-61 and Allen County over Edmonson County 73-51. (Glasgow won the Tournament)

3-9-1980-All Tournament Team for 15th District –Mandel Stockton and Scott Travis, Glasgow; Mickey Lewis, Barren County, Tyrone Starks and Clint Meador, Allen County.

Girl Scouts of Troop 888 from Liberty Street visited Frankfort.

3-11-1980-Trojanettes rally past Clinton County Bulldogs 45-38 to take a first round game in the 4th regional play.

3-12-1980- Trojanettes are eliminated by Warren Central in the semi final game 30-25. Allen County Defeated Cumberland County.

3-13-1980-AD – Now Open – Foster House Fabrics on 31 E South. (Now Glasgow Board of Education Office).

3-14-1980- Glasgow Scotties win 65-64 over Gamaliel with Scott Travis hitting the winning shot in the first round game of the 4th District.

Warren Central wins the Girl’s 4th District Tournament 46-44 over Allen County/Scottsville.

3-15-1980-Glasgow Junior High Speech Team captures the regional Sweepstakes Title.

3-16-1980-A rabies threat is feared in the area. Pet Owners in the E. Main Street area are urged to keep their animals up for the next 3 weeks.

3-17-1980- Glasgow Scottie Band, led by Bill Brogan, entertained the resident of the Barren County Health Care Center Monday night.

3-19-1980- Barren County FFA holds banquet – L. Felix Murray and Doug Hatchett were named Honorary Chapter Farmers. Star Farmer was Tony Devasher and Barren County Hall of Fame winner was Steve Newberry.

3-20-1980- Liberty Street PTA will meet Happy Valley PTA in a charity Basketball game.

3-23-1980- AD – Beaver’s Bait & Gun’s celebrating their 11th anniversary. Hwy.252, Route 2, Glasgow. Open early to extremely late.

AD – Wondering Woods – blends the crafts, music and food of yesteryear into a unique setting today.

3-24-1980- Booth Space is available for the 1980 Expo!

3-25-1980 – Glasgow City Council approves condemnation for a new airport project.

Barren County gains in population by 7.9% since 1972, new Statistics show.

Ann Morgan is presiding as Altrusa Club President when five new members were installed.

3-27-1980-11th Anniversary of the Jaycee’s Radio Auction begins Monday on WKAY and WGGC.

The First Christian Church will present “Last Supper”.

3-28-1980-Abundant Life Christian Home (Now Glenview) is now offering Physical Therapy for its patients.

3-30-1980- UK Basketball star Kyle Macy visits in Tompkinsville Saturday before speaking at Ft. Run’s Athletic Banquet.

Optimist Oratorical winners are Jennifer DeBert and David Phillips.

3-31-1980- Bonnie Thomerson was selected a Young Careerist by the B & PW District 4. She will advance to state.

Benny Dickinson and his family were the first group to travel the Lena Madesin Phillips Nature Trail at Barren River State Park, sponsored by the Kentucky B & PW Club. Dr. Phillips devoted most of her life to the advancement of women in the business and professional world.

