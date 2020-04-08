Archives for March 1990

0 Shares

March 1990

Glasgow Daily Times

March 1, 1990 – World Day of Prayer will be held at the St. Helen’s Parish Center.

3-2-1990- Lady Patriots claim the 15th District Basketball Championship 77-58 over the Lady Scotties.

3-4-1990- Barren County wins the 15th District Basketball Championship with a win over the Patriots 82-64.

3-5-1990-Retired Area Architect Dixon Rapp, 82, passes away on Monday.

3-6-1990-Park City Mayor, S. C. Denton resigns amid CSA Controversy. (Caveland Sanitation Authority).

3-7-1990-Three found murdered on Happy Hollow Road in Barren County – Tommy Hale, Nancy Hale and Kevin McClard.

3-8-1990- Mamie Renfro is featured in People and Places by Frances Bastien by sharing her delicious cake recipes and showing her beautiful quilts.

3-9-1990-CSA Board votes to raise rates from $3.40 per 1000 gallons of water to $4.50, affecting Cave City, Park City and Horse Cave.

3-11-1990-Featured article on Edna Goff Nunn as Hiseville’s Poet Laureate.

3-12-1990-Glasgow Christian Woman’s Club is sponsoring a “Parade to Spring Luncheon with Fashion Show” plus musical entertainment.

3-13-1990-Annexation intent is passed by Glasgow Council 9-3. 8000 acres of property will be annexed into the city.

3-14-1990-Bill Bucher is the new Kentucky Lumber and Building Materials Dealership Association President.

Ribbon cutting is held for Longhunters Realty at 112A Ensminger Drive.

3-15-1990-BiCentennial Committee plans to list Cemeteries in Barren County.

3-16-1990-Jennifer Pollock, 8th grade student at Park City was the winner of the 1990 Courier Journal Spelling Bee.

The Movie Store, 601 Happy Valley Road, is under new ownership, Mike and Sue Lewis.

3-18-1990-Ribbon Cutting is held at Century 21/Barren River Realty at 1000 Happy Valley Road.

3-19-1990-Pinewood Derby Winners are Boy Scout Pack 747 members, Jonathan Adwell 1st, Andy Turner, 2nd, Josh Dyer, 3rd and William Wells, 4th.

3-21-1990-Delegation of hotel, motel owners in Barren County attend Barren County Fiscal Court Meeting to air opposition to a proposed 3% room tax.

3-22-1990-A youth choir, VIP, from the 1st United Methodist Church will be going on tour June 28th to Washington, DC.

3-25-1990-After 14 years as Glasgow School Superintendent, Eldon Smith will retire in May.

3-27-1990-Members of Post B TPA with over 40 years membership were honored Friday at a luncheon at LongHunters Inn.

8-4 vote passes the Glasgow City Annexation ordinance.

Randy Ramey has been selected to be the Executive Director of Glasgow/Barren County Industrial Development Economic Authority.

3-28-1990-Billy Wilkinson was awarded the Tony Lapinski Memorial Scholarship at the Junior Achievement Awards Banquet.

Glasgow Middle School holds Health Fair. Charlie Lowery, Brock Rogers, Jeff Saltsman, MaRita Lockridge and Sarah Anderson were participants in the event.

3-30-1990- The six candidates for Ky. State Representative were questioned in a political forum Thursday – Danny Basil, Doug Isenberg, Sam Norris, Chris Steward, David Dickerson and Steve Nunn.

