Archives for March 2000

0 Shares

March 2000

Barren County Progress

3-2-2000-Glasgow/Barren County Chamber Banquet awards- Athena Award went to Ellen Bale, and the Stanley Wilson Family was honored as Farmer of the Year.

“It’s for the Birds” was the topic last week at the Glasgow Garden Club. Edie Bell, Lisa Foutch, and Arlene Lapham presented the program.

Ernie Awards presented at the Chamber Banquet included Paula Tarry, Mike Hyde, Steve Brown and Glasgow Area Career Center, accepted by Jerry Huffman.

Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Annie K Rodgers and Outstanding Citizen Award went to Golda Walbert.

3-9-2000- Lightening strikes Temple Hill Elementary School last night, causing damage but students were able to attend school today.

3-10-2000- Velma Childers, local missionary-evangelist, returns home to Glasgow and will host a weekly TV program “His Highest Praise” on EPB, Channel 48.

$Tree is Festival Plaza will open March 16 or 17th!

Barren County Trojanettes advance to Regional Finals! (They lost to Franklin Simpson 63-61 in OT)

3-16-2000-Caverna Board of Education voted to implement volleyball as a girl’s sport and created a coach position.

Going Out of Business Sale at Reynolds BP in Park City. All Inventory Prices reduced.

March 16, 2000 cont.

Ribbon Cutting held for Bunch & Calvert Trucking Inc, a family owned business, Bobby Bunch and his sons in law, Brad Calvert and Roger Richardson.

Highland Ridge holds ground breaking ceremonies on Dexter Drive. It is a McPherson family owned business.

Hercules Engine #4, the little steam engine of Mammoth Cave Railroad is now at the Ky. Railroad Museum in New Haven.

3-23-2000-Austin Tracy elementary School holds Dedication Ceremonies and Open House.

Barren County Board of Education interviews 6 candidates for Superintendent – Monte Chance, Mike Davis, Fred Carter, Jerry Ralston, Fredricka Hargis and Michelle Pedigo.

Quilters Day Out was held at South Green Elementary School this past weekend which was sponsored by the Ky. Heritage Quilt Society.

3-3-2000-Kay Graham-Bright was named Assistant Principal at Glasgow High School. Tommy Elliott is principal.

Big Moose’s BBQ and Smokehouse opens on W. Main Street. Owned and operated by Mark Moose.

Bids opened on Barren County’s Administration Building. Alliance Corp. was the low bidder.

Glasgow City Council adopts Metal Detector Prohibition in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

3-30-200 cont.

AD – Cornerstone Baptist Academy is now accepting enrollment for 2000-01, K3-7th grade, at 815 Columbia Ave.

Related