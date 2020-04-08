Archives for March 2010

0 Shares

March 2010

Barren County Progress

March 4, 2010- Far Off Broadway Players present “Getting Sara Married”. Sara is played by Kathryn Thomas.

Dr. Juanita Bayless and Judge Davie Greer received the Ernie Awards at the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet.

Lady Scotties capture the 15th District Championship Title.

Allen County/Scottsville wins over Glasgow and Monroe to win the 15th District Title.

Steve Clay has an art exhibit at the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

3-11-2010-Barren County Fiscal Court moves forward with the new jail, voting to approve Ordinance 491, which will provide for the issuance of general obligation bonds to cover the cost of the acquisition, construction and equipping of the jail.

A program on the Green market was held at Mary Wood Weldon Library. Board members are Dr. Derek Oldencamp, Mary Perkins, Eric Pace, Kelly Billingsley and Jim Haynes.

Smoking ban ordinance for Glasgow ends in 6-6 tie as does Council Salary and Benefit Ordinance. Both ordinances passed with Mayor Darrell Pickett breaking the ties.

On Feb. 26, the Butterflies for Maddie Foundation presented the first “Butterflies for Maddie” lecture series at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.

5th Annual Penguin Plunge is held to benefit Junior Achievement raising around $6,000.

3-18-2010- Bomb Scare disrupts regular Monday morning routine at Barren County Courthouse, although no bombs were found.

Nate Froggett is introduced as the new apprentice auctioneer for C W Real Estate and Auction Company.

Christopher Wyatt is sworn in as the new Barren County Deputy replacing J D Walden who is now a full time paramedic with the Barren/Metcalfe Emergency Medical Service.

Bob Poynter will start his first head coaching job at Caverna this spring.

Hart County Retired Teachers hold meeting with President Randy Scott presiding. Melanie Wood is the President Elect.

3-25-2010-Fire erupts at Ply Tech Plant, 845 Industrial Drive at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Harold Heers was presented the Big Dog Award at the Shake Your Paw Ball.

Rave On! The Buddy Holley Tribute will be presented March 25 at the Plaza Theatre.

Mae Dell Marie Hensley Atwell will celebrate her 90th birthday April 4th.

Roscoe Atwell was honored with the key to the City of Cave City by Mayor Bob Hunt. Roscoe turned 100 years old on February 13.

