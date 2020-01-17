Archives for October 1919

0 Shares

The Confederate annual reunion will be held at Atlanta Ga., this year October 7-10th. Camp No. 874 of this place will leave Glasgow at two thirty-seven Monday, Oct. sixth. They will stop off at Chattanooga Tuesday Oct. 7th to see Lookout Mountain and the battlefields. Ex-confederates and their wives are entitled to the round trip for $8.66.

NOTES OF INTEREST OF SCHOOLS OF GLASGOW

Miss Elizabeth Williams, class of ’16 has accepted a position as teacher of piano in Clark’s Memorial College at Newton, Miss., and has left for that place last week. Miss Williams is a very talented, cultured young lady, and we feel sure she will make a great success of her chosen work.

I have opened up a first-class blacksmith shop across from the Farmers Warehouse, and invite my friends to call on me. All kinds of first-class blacksmith work done; reasonable prices. See me – Next door to Redford grocery. Clarence Kinslow.

CAVE CITY

We are informed the we are to have a splendid new drug store on Main St. The addition of this new building will finish out the block and furnish Cave City with a superb line of business houses. We are always glad to see new business houses erected because it means so much for the town. The new Dixie Hotel has added prestige to the town because tourists recognize it as one of the best in the state.

We had an old-fashioned court crowd in town Monday. We had about a 1,000 people, 250 drunks and about a half-dozen fights. Tennessee moonshine liquor was the brand used. – Tompkinsville News.

Monroe County

Dr. T. F. Miller widely know physician of this place died at the home of this father, Judge Joe S. Miller, near Tompkinsville, last Saturday night. He was in his thirty fourth year, and death was due to tubercular pneumonia. Dr. Miller was a genial, popular and well met young man, and his untimely death will bring sorrow to a host of friends all over this section.

Wm. Reid Dickinson has purchased the property on Green Street adjoining Mr. J. A. Murray’s home from Mr. John Harlin, for $7,500.

“Uncle Billy” Steenbergen, who went down to the reunion in Atlanta last week, was the victim of a pickpocket who stole his wallet containing his return ticket home and a lot of money. However, he got home without walking a part of the way.

Smoot’s clothing store was robbed last Friday night and two suits, and an overcoat stolen. The thief used a large rock in smashing one of the show window fronts to gain entrance thereto. The following day officers Walkup and Trabue arrested Haggard Claspill, Clifton Page, and Luther Rush, charging them with the crime.

Messrs. Jim Crenshaw, Strong Hill and Joe Goodman, of this place, and Mr. J. D. Reynolds, of Cave City have just closed a deal whereby they take over the wholesale and produce business and real estate holdings of Toops & Company, of Horse Cave. The new owners take possession at once.

It may not be known to the public that the Library was moved last week to more commodious quarters in the same building n which it has been for the last two years. It is a notable fact and a most encouraging one to those interested that in two years the number of bound volumes has increased from 60 to 900. In addition to this, there are many readable periodicals unbound.

Dr. Ruth Tichenor of Louisville, arrived Tuesday, to be associated with her brother-in-law, Dr. G. F. Holloway in the practice of dentistry, and they are now located in the John Lewis Building. These progressive dentists have purchased the latest known apparatus for the extraction of teeth with gas, which absolutely does away with pain.

ABOUT US

William H. Jones Jr. has been discharged from the army after three years of service, one year of which he spent in Europe. He is now the managing editor of the REPUBLICAN and will have practical charge of the office. The elder Jones will be in the office when he is not somewhere else.

The City Council met Tuesday, Mayor Ellison presiding, with Councilmen Delvaux, Clayton, Goodman and Davis present. Permits were issued to Byrd Rogers for erection of a livery stable, W. T. Flowers for 30 x 40 foot residence and Barren Co. Grocery and Hardware for erection of a warehouse. It was decided that the trash wagon would be instructed to call at the business houses every morning for waste paper and trash, a good idea.

Work will start soon on the re-modeling of the old Cement building just in the rear of the Terry-Mitchell Building on W. Washington Street. They propose to enlarge the present building, on the lower floor having three store rooms, the second floor to contain tow larger roomy apartments and the entire building to be heated by steam.

In a report to the City council, Fire Chief Nelson reported that the present electrical wiring of the Court House made it dangerous, in fact a fire trap, and recommended it be remedied at once. Of course, this point was not in the jurisdiction of the City Council but is hoped the Fiscal Court will look into the matter at their next meeting.

Mr. E. L. Kerley, is in Louisville, attending a meeting of the Federal Highway Commission. He has been appointed a life member of the United States Good Road Association, a very high compliment.

Mr. Charlie Taylor was very painfully bruised and cut about the head and face Monday Evening, when his horse ran away at Hestand. He was dragged a considerable distance and was fortunate in not being killed outright. His wife, who was with him was only slightly injured. –Tompkinsville News.

In a called meeting of the Barren County Board of Health, Pres. Acton stated in a brief way the object of the meeting, the consideration of sanitary conditions of Glasgow and surrounding country. The discussion that followed brought out the fact that our city is woefully insanitary and that this Board, as well as the citizens of the town must bestir themselves as never before if they would avert disease.

Mr. Murrell Carver of Austin and Miss Una Bradshaw of Glasgow stole a march on their friends and hied themselves to Tenn. from the Bowling Green Fair and were secretly married. The young couple have the congratulation, and best wishes of their many friends.

The Times has just finished printing the ballots for city election in November. Following are the candidates for councilmen, who have no opposition:

E. Clayton, T. C. Delvaux, I. M. Goodman, Winn Davis, J. P. Depp and Alexander Dickinson. There will be not vote for Mayor of Police Judge, as they are both held-over.

I offer for sale the famous Beula Villa Hotel property at Sulphur Well, Ky. It is the only hotel at that place. Sulphur Well enjoyed the largest patronage and mad the largest amount of money this last season. It is offered for sale for the reason that the wife of the owner is unable to give it personal attention, and the owner knows no more about running a hotel than a cat does about Sunday. If the oil boom, already promising, develops in the area, it will become a good money making stand that will clear from $2,000 to $5,000 a year. – J. M. Richardson, Glasgow

