Archives for October 1929

0 Shares

01-REP

Plans are progressing rapidly for the crippled children’s clinic which will be conducted at the Community Hospital in Glasgow on October 16. The clinic which is held under the direction of the Kentucky Crippled Children Commission, the State organization working for the correction of crippled children under 18 years of age, will be attended by Miss Marion Williamson.

02-REP

At Lamb, just over the Monroe line, Sunday, John Goebel Riggs, 29 years of age, son of Mr. Jesse Riggs was shot four times by Will Austin, 25 years old. Mr. Riggs lived only a few minutes.

We are not informed as to the cause of the shooting, but Austin went immediately to Tompkinsville an gave himself up and was lodged in jail. Austin is married and has four children.

03-REP

Up to the present seventy-three patients have been received at the Community Hospital. Thirty-nine operations have been performed by the attending physicians.

And patients, upon dismissal from the institution, invariably were enthusiastic in praise of the care and attention they received.

04-GT

Two important names will go down in records of the hospital, the first being that of Thomas Shelton Redford, son of Mr. & Mrs. L. P. Redford, who has the distinction of being the first baby born in the hospital. He arrived Sept. 22, 1929. The Stork next appeared with little Miss Margaret Baskett on Sept. 26th., the first baby girl to be born in the hospital. She is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Baskett.

05-GT

Rev. J. L. Piercy, the popular pastor of the Methodist Church, has been appointed Missionary Secretary of the Louisville Methodist Conference.

Rev. Piercy’s work will keep him in western Kentucky with jurisdiction over twenty counties.

06-REP

A blue and white tornado, commonly known as the Glasgow High School football team, is roaring down the road again. It was a circling, driving and plunging tornado that swept before it all the Hoptown Tigers could offer and after 60 minutes the score stood 12 -0. Glasgow’s frolicking backfield, composed of Miller, Pedigo, Hall and L. Nelson was too much for Hoptown. – Malcolm H. Black

07-REP

Every effort has been made to make the Tenth Annual Free Fair and Harvest Festival a bigger and better fair than ever before. The fair starts Thursday, Oct. 10. All farm products, and entries for the Floral Hall must be entered the first day.

08-GT

Thursday as Mr. Dan T. Curd and his driver, Mr. M. P. Sanders, both of Cave City, were about 10 miles from Greensburg on Highway No. 61, the were fired upon from ambush, by and unknown party.

One shot struck Mr. Curd on the scalp and Mr. Sanders was shot in both arms. More than 20 shots were buried in the body of the car.

Mr. Curd is a brother of Mr. O. F. Curd of this place.

09-REP

A statement made by the Consolidated Gas Co., which will bring joy to Glasgow, is that the gas supply will be increased. Ten more wells near Coral Hill and Owl Springs will be connected with Glasgow within a few days. A motor with vacuum power has been purchased to force gas into every section of Glasgow.

10-REP

FOR SALE – Twenty-four Ford Coupe, motor completely overhauled, new pistons, new rings, new connecting rods, new fenders, new body shields, new thirteen plate heavy duty battery, 5 new oversize tires and tubes, new radiator and shell, new seat covers, newly enameled. Runs perfect. Will take $225.00 cash or bankable note. As Philip Kopel at The Red Front Store.

11-REP

Mr. & Mrs. S. F. Bailey returned last week from almost a three months visit to relatives and friends in California. They were delighted with their trip but are better than ever satisfied with their “Old Kentucky Home”.

12-REP

Among the improvements being made around the square are:

– The new 85×100 foot brick house being erected by W. D. Dickinson.

– Dr. Howard has added three rooms to his already large office.

– A new cement walk has been added in the courthouse yard from the statue to the street.

– After this week Ely Drugs will be known as “The Store with The Silver Front”

– George J. Ellis Drug Co., also keeps up with the procession. They have entirely new fixtures in their store.

13-GT

The Glasgow-Burkesville Road is now being marked with “John Muir Trail” signs in honor of the great outdoor lover and naturalist who years and years ago, toured the country afoot. Muir once made the Glasgow-Burkesville trip and incorporated his experience in a beautifully written book.

14-REP

Attention has been called to the need of lights on the driveway leading from the Jacksonway to the Community Hospital.

Lights placed at the entrance to the grounds and leading to the hospital would be a great benefit, it is claimed, to all who want to visit the hospital after nightfall, amounting to almost a necessity to those unfamiliar with the grounds.

15-REP

The undefeated team of Glasgow Hi had a poor practice session in the game with Elkton last Friday, for the reason that Elkton offered no opposition. The final score was 66-0, with every substitute available used by Glasgow, Elkton made only one substitution during the game.

Friday, they will have plenty of opposition in Franklin, their deadliest rival. The game will be played here and should be one of the best games of the season.

16-REP

The James Chism Post No. 122, American Legion, are putting on a drive to erect a monument to the Monroe Co. boys who served in the World War. The monument will have every soldier’s name in the county and if he lost his life in service a gold star will be set beside the name.

This is a commemorable undertaking and we hope soon to see the beautiful monument in the Court House yard in Tompkinsville.

17-REP

The Fair Crowd was given a treat, also a demonstration as the what Glasgow fire boys could do, Thursday afternoon when the awning at L. C. Ellis Drug Co., caught fire. Besides the awning and scorched wall no damage was done.

18-REP

The Leftwich Taxi Co. lost a Whippet sedan a few miles out the Tompkinsville road when a gas leakage caused ignition. The driver, John Bybee, and the passenger, a lady, escaped without injury.

19-REP

The Blue Warriors chalked up the fourth victory in as many starts for the season last Friday, when they defeated Franklin 27-7. This gives the Glasgow team greater hopes of winning the championship of Southern Kentucky, and with it permanent possession of the silver cup, they have held for the last two seasons.

Next Friday’s game is with Lebanon, at that place, and is sure to be on easy one for the warriors.

20-REP

A one-day convention of the Disciples of Christ will be held at the First Christian Church here Monday. These One-Day gatherings constitute the greatest convention enterprise of the Disciples of Christ in point of attendance.

21-REP

McClendon Bros., stave manufacturers, whose plant has been located at the bridge over East Fork on the Tompkinsville and Glasgow Pike for several months, are moving their plant this week to Tompkinsville, and will occupy the site formerly uses by the Wilkerson Stave Company.

22-REP

Les Woods, a colored employee of the Hill Service Co., was driving the motorcycle belonging to the firm, last Saturday morning and came into collision with a car driven by Mr. Dewey Lohden. The motorcycle was badly damaged. Les’ leg was badly bruised, and he was otherwise damaged and had to be taken to the hospital where he is now undergoing repairs.

Related