Archives for October 1959

0 Shares

01

FALL DANCE AT THE CLUB

The annual Fall Dance for members of the Glasgow Country Club is scheduled for Saturday night, October 3rd with music to be provided by the Charlie Honeycutt band. Hostesses are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Leech, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Robertson and Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Grissom.

02

IT’S HERE — The Brand New – 1960 CHEVY!

See Chevy’s all new Compact CORVAIR

03

B&PW CLUB CELEBRATED ITS FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OCT 1ST.

The Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club met Thursday evening, Oct. 1st. at the Glasgow Country Club with Mrs. Belle Taylor, presiding. This was a special occasion for the club with a Gala birthday celebration taking place in observance of its fifth anniversary.

04

BOWLING Set TO RETURN TO GLASGOW AFTER ABSENCE

The sport that has failed to exist in Glasgow for many years is reported on its way back as the Associated enterprises of Hopkinsville has taken an option on the Sherfey property adjoining Gorin Park for the construction of a 16 lane bowling alley and a snack bar. The announcement was made by Mr. Sneed Yager, Secretary of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. It is hoped that work will begin within 30 days.

05

BUSINESS LAW CLASS BEGAN WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A class in business law began Wednesday night at the FRECC building and will continue each week on the same night with Mr. Henry Holman Dickinson the instructor. The classes are sponsored by the Western State Teachers College as a part of the state vocational system.

06

The Jo Ann Foster Park at Temple Hill was officially dedicated in ceremonies held today. Purchased and developed by the Temple Hill Lions Club, the park now offers facilities to the public for picnics, family reunions and other outings. Plans are being made for further expansion. The land, approximately 25 acres, was bought from Mr. and Mrs. Gene Parker in 1956 and named for Mrs. Parker’s mother, Mrs. Jo Ann Foster.

07

SCOTTIE BAND LEAVES FOR BAND FESTIVAL IN BRISTOL

The Glasgow High School Scottie Band was scheduled to leave Friday afternoon for Bristol, Va., to participated in the Southeastern Band Festival. Only 50 bands were invited from the Southeastern Quadrant of the country to participate and this marks another of the many honors being recorded by Band Director Charles B. Honeycutt’s “Marching 100”

08

APPROVAL OF POOL PLANS RECEIVED HERE WEDNESDAY

The plans for the proposed Glasgow-Barren County Swimming Pool were received here from the State Board of Health and according to James Trigg Pace, Chairman of the Fund Raising Campaign have been approved. Mr. Pace states that bids will be opened November 25th for construction of the pool.

09

NEW BUILDING AREA OPEN

Mr. and Mrs. Myron Harris, Mr. and Mrs. Hascal Hamilton, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Royce and Mr. and Mrs. William Muckler have purchased building lots in the Bellview Subdivision and plan the construction of their home there in the near future. Their property is located in the wooded area extending past Kelly Drive but as yet the street is unnamed.

10

Mr. Eugene Abell, Manager of the Glasgow Lerman Bros. Dept. Store, tell us the Lerman’s have now been in business for 40 years. In 1919, the Lerman Organization was born with the opening of a small store in a Central Key. Community. Today, the Lerman Bros. organization consists of twenty family type stores in county seat communities in Ky. and Inc. The 40th Anniversary Sale Event began in all Lerman Bros. Dept. Stores Wednesday.

11

MUSIC CLUB LUNCHEON SATURDAY WILL OFFICIALLY OPEN 1959-1960 CLUB YEAR

The Glasgow Ladies Matinee Musicale opens the 59-60 season Saturday with a 1:00 luncheon at the Glasgow Country Club honoring Mrs. James N. Snyder of Owensboro, President of the Kentucky Federation of Music Clubs. Incoming officers are: Mrs. I.D.S. Knight, president; first vice-president, Mrs. Russell Starr, second vice-president, Mrs. Hays Glover; secretary, Mrs. James Gillenwater; corresponding secretary, Mrs. Weber Shipp; and treasurer, Mrs. Kenneth Jackson.

12

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GLASGOW SCOTTIE BAND

The Glasgow Scottie Band returned home Sunday night with the highest honor ever bestowed on the local group. Band Director, Charles B. Honeycutt and his “Marching 100” participated in the ninth annual Southeastern Band Festival at Bristol, Va., last Saturday with fifty other bands from seven states. More than 4,000 enthusiastic young musicians, majorettes and drum majors took part in the festivities. All bands were rated and scored and a NUMBER ONE RATING was awarded the Scotties with a score of 90 to 100 percent.

13

TOBACCO FESTIVAL TO BE HELD HERE OCTOBER 29TH

Additional plans were made this week for the annual tobacco festival the be held at the Glasgow Sales Warehouse. Plans were made for the Festival Queen Contest, also a giant parade will be held including the Glasgow Scottie band. All automobile, truck and implement dealers are invited to join the parade. Entertainment for the day will be furnished by the McCormick Bros., from WSM, and their guest stars. Charlie B. Honeycutt and his Kampus Kats will furnish music for the queen contest.

14

LINDA HARRIS CELEBRATED EIGTH BIRTHDAY MONDAY

Linda Harris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Harris, celebrated her birthday Monday afternoon with a party at her home on Lexington Drive. Guests included: Janice Carver, Judy James, Vickie Settle, Charlene Thomas, Rachael Maupin, Donna Reed, Marcia Adley, Marcia Tenry, Bonnie Larkin, June Morrison, Nina Rutledge, Barbara Jean Goad and the honoree’s brother and sister. Penn and Bonita Harris.

15

GLASGOW LOSES FORMER MERCHANT

Mr. Samuel Green, a prominent dry goods merchant in Glasgow for 35 years prior to his retirement in 1946, died Saturday night at his home on Leslie Ave. He was a native of Poland and came to this country at the age of 13, had been a resident of Glasgow for 50 years. He was 84 years of age. He first entered the dry goods business as a partner of the firm of Green and Small but was the owner of Green’s Dry Goods Store on the east side of the public square prior to his retirement. A gentleman held in high esteem by all that knew him.

16

“BULL AUCTION” SATURDAY FOR GLASGOW SCOTTIE BAND

An auction will be held on the north side of the courthouse lawn Saturday afternoon with the proceeds going to the Scottie Band to help defray some of the expense of the band. This will be the climax of the weeklong “Scottie Band Appreciation Week” which has been proclaimed by Mayor William H. Grissom. Anyone who has an item to donate to the auction is asked to bring it to the sale or call any member of the band or band booster club. A bull has been donated by Mr. W. L. McQuown for the sale.

17

SCOTTIE HOMECOMING QUEEN NOMINEES ANNOUNCED

Eight of Glasgow’s lovely ladies have been chosen as candidates for the “Queen” of the homecoming game with Fort Knox to be played next Friday night. Selected: Freshmen; Paul Osborne and Sherry Depp; Sophomores; Sandra Bowman and Janet Parker; Junior’s; Leechie Myers and Linda Allen; and seniors; Sue Groce and Ruth Bowman. Winner will be crowned at half-time.

18

COACH OF THE YEAR HONOR GOES TO HISEVILLE COACH

The coaches and principals of the schools belonging to the Barren River Eight Man Football Conference held their annual meeting at Cave City Wednesday night. Highlighting the meeting was the naming of Mr. Glenn Polly, Hiseville coach, as “Coach-of-the-Year”. The honor went to the Cardinal mentor by vote of the member coaches. He is in his first year of coaching having attended the University his freshman year and after a tour of duty with the U. S. Navy completed his degree at Eastern. Hiseville finished the season with a six won – two lost record. Both losses being to unbeaten Caverna.

19

TOBACCO FESTIVAL TERMED HUGE SUCCESS

Miss Barbara Ann Crain, 17 year old Junior brunette from Hart Memorial was crowned “Queen” Thursday afternoon. Second place winner was Miss Martha Gabbard, Glasgow’s entry. Another highlight was the parade. It was termed on of the largest ever assembled in Glasgow and several thousand persons jammed the square to watch.

20

OLD AGE BENEFITS HAVE INCREASED IN BARREN

As of February 1959, old-age survivors and disability insurance monthly benefits were being paid to 1,867 people in Barren county at a rate of $1,035,348 a year, according to Frank Atkinson, manager of the Bowling Green social security district office. [average $555 a year – RG]

21

STEAM TRAIN COMING BACK TO OBSERVE ANNIVERSARY

The 100th anniversary of the Louisville and Nashville railroad will be observed Saturday and a special steam train will run from Louisville and Nashville to commemorate the one years of railway facilities. This will be the first steam train to pass on the route in several years and it will probably be the last. A thirty minute stop will be made in Horse Cave Saturday morning and the merchants and businessmen there are planning a full days celebration.

22

Marine Pvt. Jerry D. Rayburn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Rayburn of 100 W. Front St. is scheduled to complete recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Paris Island, S.C. The 12-week training schedule includes drill, bayonet training, physical conditioning, parade and ceremonies, and other military subjects. This recruit training prepares young Leathernecks for further specialized training at Camp Lejeune, N. C.

23

TRAFFIC ISLAND ADDED TO SPEED UP SQUARE TRAFFIC

A traffic island was added on the southeast corner of the public square Thursday beneath the new stop light to add to the changes being made in the traffic regulations through town. Another change being made is there will be no right turning off South Green onto East Washington St., instead, the traffic will circle the square and head down Washington St.

Related