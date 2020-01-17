Archives for October 1969

0 Shares

October 1969

The Republican

10-2-69 – Mr. and Mrs. Drewey Jones were honored Sunday at a surprise “This Is Your Life” program sponsored by the Etoile Community. (Drewey L Jones (1900-1979) and Maurice Higdon (1902-1978) were married in 1921 and were the parents of one daughter, Anna Jones Spillman)

Park City Fire Department has a new fire truck and is now equipped to give service to the rural area around Park City. Johnny Martin is the fire chief.

Wedding anniversaries celebrated recently include the 50th of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Holder Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Davis and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Wells.

AD – A & P – Fryers 29 cents a pound, spare ribs, 69 cents a pound, Green Giant Corn, four cans for $1.00, Tide detergent, 5 pound, 4 ounce box only 99 cents with coupon.

Brenda Shelton is crowned Temple Hill High School Football Homecoming Queen.

School reporters for the Glasgow Republican were Jimmy Goodman and Debbie Griffin, Austin Tracy, Betty Taylor, Hiseville, Beverly Neagle, Park City, Jackie Brown, Temple Hill, Dempsey Copass, Gamaliel and Danny England, Metcalfe County.

Hiseville High School Cheerleaders for 1969-70 were Jill McCoy, Becky Church, Linda Bacon, Pam Sturgeon and Mary Bunch.

Austin Tracy Senior Class Officers were David Toms, Song Leader, Gary Wells, VP, Sandra Norris, President, Darlene Renfro, Secretary, Sheila Maxey, Treasurer, Gaye Mutter, Parliamentarian, Charles Mutter, Sgt. At Arms and Debbie Griffin, Reporter.

8 Man Football News – Temple Hill trounces Park City and Clinches the season title. Hiseville upends Gamaliel.

10-9-1969- Grady Nutt, Minister turned Entertainer, will provide entertainment at SCRTC’s meeting to be held at Metcalfe County High School.

Glasgow Prescription Center opens on the west side of the Glasgow Square and is owned by Pat Vann.

Members of the Barren County Fiscal Court gave tentative approval to lease Hillcrest Farm to the Mammoth Cave Mental Health-Retardation Board. (Hillcrest Farm was formerly known as the County Farm or Poor Farm Located on Roseville Road (249) just past the Cumberland Parkway overpass).

New officers of South Central Affiliate of NHCA (Hairdressers) are Lois Lobb, Carolyn Morgan, Diane Simpson, Bernice Johnson, Elaine Veach and Libby Bowles.

A picture showing Temple Hill fans, Kathy Proffitt, Brenda Shelton, Kaye Crowe and Rita Taylor yelling for the Bulldogs as their team wins over Gamaliel 83-12.

A new authentic Western frontier town is planned by Kaintuck Territory, Inc in Cave City near the interchange of I-65. (Guntown Mountain).

10-16-1969- Miss Judy Rigdon will represent Glasgow in the Ky. Burley Belle Festival in Lexington.

AD- Jim Walter Homes – the most for your money, Bowling Green, 31 W By Pass.

Beginning October 18, 1969, Farmers Market will move to W. Main Street, the location formerly occupied by Barren County Stockyards. Owned and operated by Lyon Hutcherson, Jr.

Mr. G R Helm is the new principal at Austin Tracy High School.

Dolly Crenshaw and Ivy Brown, both Glasgow natives, are part of the cooking staff at the Ky. Governor’s Mansion.( home of Gov. Louie B and Beula C Nunn).

Winners of the Pass, Punt and Kick Contest are 8 year old – Mark Lane, Charles Blanton and Bart Pitcock.9 year old – Rodney Rock, Freddie Bulle and Danny Barrick. 10 year old – Eric Albany, Jody Hughes and Todd Travis. 11 year old, Scott Biggers, Sam Royse and Leigh Lessenberry. 12 year old Jeff Johnson, Charles R Parker and Freddie Rigdon and 13 year old – Mike Duvall, William Nunn and Randy Hampton.

10-23-1969- Glasgow School of Nursing enrolls the 9th class. 40 students from 19 different counties.

Funeral Services are held for Guy L Comer, well known Glasgow Businessman.

Bathhouse Construction and beach development at Barren River State Park will be completed by June 11th next summer.

Hogue Reunion is held for the children of Tom and Lou Ella Hogue. This is the first the children have all been together since February of 1950. (Thomas Jefferson and Luella Belle Borders Hogue married December 22, 1881)

Barren River All Conference Football team is announced – Keith Troxall, Freddie Button, Stan Smith, Larry Wyatt and Ronnie Birge from Temple Hill. Mike Spillman, James Stockton, Terry Wilson, Dannie Honeycutt and Joe Morgan from Hiseville. Steve Denton, Jackie Browning and Sammy Seemes from Park City and Pat Proffitt, Mike Emberton and Charles Arterburn from Gamaliel.

AD- Health Studios, now open in Dr. Stuart’s Chiropractic Building at 510 W. Washington Street. Steam bath, Rollers, Cycles, Rowing Machines, Shakers and weight training equipment.

10-30-1969-Hiseville Fire Department has a new fire truck on loan from the Ky. Department of Forestry. Bill Byrd is the Fire Chief.

The first parkway right of way check was presented to Mr. and Mrs. John L Morgan of Barren County. Gov. Nunn and St. Rep. Walter Baker made the presentation. (The Morgans lived in the Slick Rock Community).

50th Wedding Anniversaries are celebrated by Mr. and Mrs. J C McGuire, Mr. and Mrs. Bailey Woodward, and Mr. and Mrs. J S Matthews.

Local Homemaker Clubs from Ft. Run, Bethel and Hydro hear “Decorating with a Plan” as their monthly lesson.

New Farmers Bank announces BankAmericard – the nation’s most popular Charge Credit Card.

Austin Tracy Cheerleaders are Debbie Griffin, Judy Chism, Ruthie Eaton, Madeline Steenbergen and Susie Britt.

Dinah McPeak and Johnnie Jenkins were crowned Prince and Princess of Ft. Run’s Fall Festival.

