Archives for October 1979

Glasgow Daily Times

10-1-1979- Sidney Bunnell and his wife, Judy, shared the art of grinding corn meal at the annual Cave Country Arts and Crafts Fair.

Barren County High School Homecoming Queen Candidates are Bobbi Peden, Mary Chambers, Demetria Gosnell, Mary Loftis, Stacey Shipley, Penny Gosnell, Karen Skipworth, Dana Bradshaw, Jackie Williams, Paula Hammer, Kelly Wilkerson and Penni Bruton . (Dana Bradshaw was crowned Queen).

Mr. and Mrs. John Hismeh of Cave City are the new owners of the Copper Frog.

10-3-1979-Sinkhole at the corner of Garmon and Clement poses a threat to area residents.

10-4-1979- Furniture World opens in Glasgow as the 2nd largest Furniture World in the State. It is located on the South Public Square.

10-5-1979- GHS Scotties ruin Warren East’s homecoming Thursday night in a 19-0 win. Glasgow sophomore Donnie Whitlow’s season rushing figure moved to 796 rushing yards this season for an average of nearly 114 yards a game.

10-7-1979-Barren County Trojans win 7th straight game defeating Russell County 35-7.

10-8-1979-Open House at Eaton’s on Sunday, October 14 from 2-5.

10-9-1979- Hire the Handicapped Week is observed. Employees of the local Manpower Bureau participated, Earl Kilbourne, Jr. and other employees used wheel chairs, etc. as they did their work this week.

10-10-1979-New Barren County Pictorial History Books is in the works and the South Central Kentucky Historical and Genealogy Society is asking for old Photos. (Barren County Heritage, A Pictorial History of Barren County Kentucky, Cecil E Goode and Woodford L Gardner, Jr., Editors, is still available at the SCKCC)

10-11-1979- AD – Sale on all pants, jeans and skirts…reduced 20%, one day only, Saturday, October 13 at the Paper Doll, behind Baskins Robbins. (Happy Valley Road beside Papa Johns).

10-12-1979- The area is excited as BCHS and GHS are scheduled to play Friday night at Glasgow High School.

10-14-1979- Donnie Houchens is Glasgow Daily Times’ “Carrier of the Year”

Trojans win 10-8 over the Scotties with three seconds left in the game. Barren County’s Craig Gentry kicked the winning field goal.

10-15-1979-More Downtown improvements continue as Norway Maple Trees are planted on the square. New light fixtures are next.

10-16-1979-GHS Homecoming Court includes June Morgan, Cindy Elmore, Darla Chambers, Lisa Gumm, Latoka Bush, Heidi Kjellmark, Kim Kerley, Andi Manning, Joy Marsh, Kim Kennedy, Pam Forrest and Lisa Witty.

10-17-1979- Opening Soon in Happy Valley Shopping Center will be Western Auto with new owners Eddie and Becky Moore.

10-19-1979- Burley Tobacco Sales will open November 19th.

10-21-1979-Joy Marsh, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Marsh is the GHS Homecoming Queen.

10-22-1979- Park City’s Shelia Lawrence will tour Europe with the rock band, Numbers.

AD – Automotive Parts and Shop, 704 ½ E. Main Street with employees, William Lee Gordon, Edwin Davidson, Kenneth Turner, Charles Dillingham, Jerry Anderson and Tommy Davidson.

10-23-1979- AD – Nightly Buffet, Monday thru Thursday at Holiday Inn of Glasgow, only $4.95. Children under 10, $2.75.

Eastern Elementary School plans their Fall Festival with Committee members, Norma Hale, Faye McCoy, Nancy Chaplin, Sandra Day, Colleen Lee and Brenda Taylor.

10-25-1979- Glasgow Little League Football Champions for the 3rd consecutive year are the Yellow Jackets.

10-26-1979- 10 incumbents are running for Glasgow City Council and 10 others are seeking to unseat them.

10-28-1979- New Farmers Bank announces 24 hour Automated Tellers are planned here.

Hiseville Optimist Club members, H W Spillman, Bill Phillips, Joe Cross and Jim Stephens paint trash cans to be placed around the town of Hiseville.

10-30-1979- Free Cokes and Candy for children dressed in costumes will be available at Long John Silvers.

10-31-1979-Willie and Annie Thomas are two who enjoyed a Halloween party at Mayfield Plaza.

