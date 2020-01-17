Archives for October 1989

0 Shares

October 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

10-1-1989- South Green Elementary held their annual Fun Fest Saturday.

Mary Ann Page is Monroe County High School’s Homecoming Queen.

10-2-1989-Eldon Smith, Glasgow Superintendent of Schools, for the past 14 years will retire at the end of the school year.

10-4-1989 – The steeple at the Glasgow Baptist Church is being replaced.

10-5-1989 – Celebration of “Founders Day” will be this weekend with Walking Tours for the public in Glasgow.

10-6-1989-Heritage Day is Saturday at Mammoth Cave National Park. Free historic Cave Tours will be offered.

10-8-1989- Nicole Houchens, BCHS Senior was crowned Barren County Homecoming Queen Friday night. The Trojans won 35-7 over N. Bullitt Eagles.

10-9-1989- Wayne Davis is the new President of Kiwanis Club. Charles Utley is President-Elect, with Barry Stephens as VP, Ed Pugh as treasurer and Dan Lamont, Secretary.

10-10-1989- Donny Bowles and Chad Withrow win Buena Vista’s two man scramble golf tournament. Greg Nuckols and Harold Clarkson were runner ups.

10-12-1989 – Allana Maynard is nominated for All-American Cheerleader Award. She is a Junior High Cheerleader at Hiseville.

10-13-1989 – Lessenberry Do It Center holds official ribbon cutting and grand opening at their new store on W. Main Street.

10-15-1989 – Funeral Services to be held Monday for Dr. John Dickinson. (3-7-1908 —10-14-1989)

Jeff Edwards is named the new manager of Future Federal Financial Center on Smith Road. (Now B B & T Bank).

It was a bad football weekend for local teams – Falcons toppled the Scotties 27-6, and Friday the 13th proved fatal to the Trojans losing 21-0 to Meade County. Caverna falls 41-8 in their game.

10-17-1989- New Glasgow Plant will employ 250-400. ACK Controls will construct a new factory in Glasgow.

WKU Homecoming Celebration is happening at Glasgow Campus. The Glasgow Campus Homecoming Queen Candidate is Karen Bunch. Coach Harbaugh came and introduced two GHS Grads now on WKU’s football team, Mark Wheeler and Jo Jo Bowles.

10-19-1989-Metcalfe County Homecoming Queen Candidates are Kathy Perkins, Amy Bass, Jenny Pilling, Melissa Shaw, Lori Hurt, Holly Coleman, Ann Clemmons and Kathy Atwell.

Many Kentuckians woke to the first snowfall of the season this morning.

Penny Jones Stephens of Glasgow is Crowned Campbellsville College’s Homecoming Queen. She is the first Homecoming Queen to be married and win the honor.

Area Servicemen – Myron C Shirley, Jeffrey DeWeese, Kevin Payne, Donna Allen, Johnathan Saling, Daniel Blair, Jr., Robert L Belcher and Jose Zapata.

Metcalfe County Pumpkin Festival is October 21.

10-22-1989- Red Ribbon Week proclaimed next week in Glasgow Schools.

Howard Bowman, Jr., was the winner of a brand new Plymouth Colt from Gillie Hyde Ford-Chrysler in a contest held where 5000 keys were mailed out to area residents.

10-23-1989 – Harry C Sorensen, founder of Sorensens in Glasgow, died Saturday. The New York Native was 80.

10-25-1989 – The Grand Marshall for this year’s Christmas parade will be former Governor Louie B (Broady) Nunn.

Park City Bank announces a name change to South Central Bank of Barren County, Inc.

10-26-1989 – Tracy United Methodist Church will celebrate their 100th anniversary on Sunday, October 29th.

10-27-1989 – The Jaycees will hold their Haunted House in the old Houchens Store on S. Green Street this weekend and the YMCA will also hold their Haunted House in the Newberry Building on the Square.

10-29-1989- Clean up continues on Vaughn’s Creek near Burkesville where natural gas and crude oil exploded Wednesday causing a gaping hole in the creek bed and sending crude oil down the creek toward Cumberland River.

Park City Class of 1949 held a reunion September 16th at the Colonial House Restaurant. (31 E South at Haywood).

GHS Class of 1959 held their reunion at Barren River Lodge.

10-30-1989 – Ribbon Cutting ceremonies are held at Ky. Central Life, 103 W. Public Square, the old Palmore Studio building.

