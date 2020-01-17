Archives for October 1999

0 Shares

October 1999

Glasgow Daily Times

10-1-1999- BRAWA and Barren County Health Care team up to placing pets with elderly people. Lillie Stewart visits Flo the Cockatiel each afternoon.

10-3-1999 – New Arrivals – Miller Chaplin, William Ray Jackson, Tristan Evan Houchens, Sydney Christian Passmore, Jonathan Richard Mattingley and Colton Sanders Thomas.

Marietta Ballard retires from Firstar Bank after 22 years.

10-4-1999 – AD – The Outlet, 304 S. Broadway has all Eagle Eye Fall and Winter Items only $12.99 each- sweaters, skirts, jackets and pants. (Now Highland Hills Church across from A Little Taste of Texas).

10-5-1999 – Kentucky suffers driest spell of the Century. 125 water systems are under some kind of water restrictions. All but 10 counties have farmers qualified for federal cost share money to bring water to their livestock.

10-6-1999 – Parson’s Upholstery on the Burkesville Road, was destroyed after fire broke out just after midnight in the attic. (This was Walkup’s Grocery several years ago).

Hiseville High School Class of 1974 held their 25th reunion at Little Taste of Texas on W. Main Street. (Formerly Holiday Inn).

10-7-1999- Glasgow Lady Scotties capture their 3rd straight State Golf Title Wednesday – Taryn Durham, Lynn Courtney Myers, Whitney Wade, Casey Manion and Morgan Hapney.

Kekus and Maxine Ford were recognized as Mr. and Mrs. Cave City at the Annual Floyd Collins Good Ole Days event.

10-8-1999 – Damon Smith and Gary Middleton are reelected to SCRTC’s board of directors.

10-10-1999 – Park City family hopes to restore the Mentz Hotel. Elmer and Wanda Probus and son Reggie own the hotel which was built in 1885. Schuler Renfro was the first to use the building as a hotel.

Riherd’s Sport Shop changes their name and location. Riherds.com is now at 314 S. Main Street in Smiths Grove.

10-11-1999 – Burn Ban has been lifted in Barren County.

10-12-1999 – Ground Breaking is held for Gardenia Garden at T J Samson Hospital.

10-13-1999 – GHS Homecoming Candidates for Queen are Chauncey Boggs, Ashley Brooks, Emalee Griffin, Amber Riddle, Deepa Reddy, Dallas Hayes, JaQuinta Trigg, Lacey Bowles, Sarah Miller, Amanda Combs, Lindsey Furlong and Lindsey Thurman.

10-14-1999 – Residents have 14 days left to get their cellular phones reprogrammed for the new area code – 270.

10-15-1999 – A new turning lane to Caverna Elementary School on 31 W officially opened Tuesday.

10-17-1999 – Linsey Furlong is Glasgow High School Homecoming Queen.

10-18-1999 – Some Metcalfe County residents have recently learned they have e-coli in their well water. Chlorination and UV lights can be used to kill the bacteria.

10-19-1999 – AD – Ely Drugs serving Barren and surrounding areas for 75 years.

10-20-1999 – New Industry to locate in Ft. Run in the building on Hwy. 100 formerly housing Ky. Apparel and Laundry. Other than the owners are from Crossville, Tn, nothing else is known about the new industry.

10-21-1999 – Ground is broken for South Regional Postsecondary Center in Glasgow next to Barren County High School.

10-22-1999 – Barren County Middle School is selected as one of three national “Schools to Watch” by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Schools. BCMS received a $15,000 grant.

10-24-1999 – Construction to begin soon on a 60 acre Veteran’s Park in Barren County to be in honor of and named for Ray C Pedigo Veterans Park, WWII, Korean and Vietnam Veteran. (Did it every happen?)

10-25-1999 – Glasgow Health and Rehab Center residents raised $1,000 for a local charity.

10-27-1999 – Two bodies were found inside a Chevy Blazer drawn from Barren River Lake Tuesday. The red 1994 belonged to Steve Hooks, of Franklin, who also with Lisa Shelton, had been missing since Sept. 12. (The two bodies were later identified as Hooks and Shelton on October 29).

10-28-1999 – Champion Wood Products has Grand Opening in building formerly occupied by National Wood Products on Industrial Drive.

10-29-1999 – Barren County Grand Jury recommends wage increase for Jail Employees.

10-31-1999 – Army’s 900th Signal Company Depot reunite in Glasgow for a reunion. About 50 members of the company met at the home of Kenneth Jackson for dinner and also at Barren River State Park. Jackson was the only person at the reunion from Ky.

T J Samson Physical Therapy Dept. observes National PT Month.

Wilma Jean Walton has retired after 14 ½ years of state service at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility.

