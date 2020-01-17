Archives for October 2009

0 Shares

October 2009

Barren County Progress

10-1-2009- Regis’ Bridal Expo Fashion Show, Vendors and Silent Auction – Sunday, October 4 at Cave City Convention Center. Proceeds benefit Center for Courageous Kids.

Barren County wins Homecoming Game defeating Pulaski County 35-34. Cheyenne Groce was crowned Homecoming Queen.

GHS Homecoming Queen Candidates are Taylor Emberton, Lauren Chavira, Smantha Norris, Randi Norris, Gretchen Bishop, Shaylin McGuire, Blair Dennison and Paedyn Hodges, Makayla Blevins, Maitlin Nuckols, MacLean Lessenberry and Celeste Faenza.

Far Off Broadway Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the Plaza October 16, 17 and 18th.

Caverna high School Class of 1959 celebrated 50 years since their graduation at Barren River State Park on September 12.

Robotic Surgery is available at the first facility in South Central Kentucky – The Medical Center in Bowling Green – DaVinci Surgical System.

10-8-2009 – Ms. Bessie Lena Crump celebrated her 99th birthday by taking flight from Moore Field in Glasgow. Ed Begley was her pilot.

31 E Band will be performing in concert Saturday, October 24th at Cave City Convention Center. This “Blazin in Fall Concert” is a benefit sponsored by Cave City Fire Fighters Auxiliary.

Samantha Norris is crowned Glasgow Scottie Homecoming Queen. Scotties take a 22-8 homecoming victory over Elizabethtown.

Madison Ballou was crowned Caverna Football Homecoming Queen. 1st Runner up was Sierra Sprankle and 2nd runner up was Kelsey Kingrey.

Morgan’s Men “Ride for Freedom” motorcycle and Classic Car is scheduled for October 10 from Glasgow to Ft. Knox in support of Wounded Warriors.

10-15-1999- UK Coach John Calipari holds a book signing at Cave City Convention Center. Coach Calipari is the new basketball coach at UK.

9th Annual Cruise Into Fall Show was a great success.

Barren County Judge Executive Davie Greer proclaimed the week of Oct. 12-16 as Extension Homemaker Week.

Miss Etoile Fair 2009 is Kaylee Hale in 15-18 year category. Winner of 11-14 was Brittany Stewart and 9-10 winner was Paige Fisher.

History of Merry Oaks Methodist Church is shared by David Keith. In 1906, while work crews were building Hwy. 68/80, the area was in the middle of a prolonged drought. Praying for rain, the community saw a need for a church in Merry Oaks.

10-22-1999- Annual Chili Cook Off to raise money for Crossroads Pregnancy was held October 17 at YMCA. First place winner was Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Bowling Park Gun & Knife Show is scheduled for Nov. 7 and 8. Contact Chris Isenberg, Park Director for more information.

Sports News – Monroe County Falcons overcome Glasgow Scotties with a 28-14 victory. Berea’s Pirates overcome Caverna 30-16.

Ribbon Cutting is held in Cave City for the Detox Shop, located at 518 Broadway.

Related