ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1959

01

ROXIE & VIRGINIA ARTERBURN OPEN TOTS ‘N’ TEEN SHOP

Mrs. Ferrell Arterburn and Mrs. Harold Arterburn, announce the purchase of Gladys Tot Shop from Mrs. Gladys Wood and will now be named Tots ‘N’ Teens. The Tot Shop has been located in the Gladys Beauty Shop building but Roxie and Virginia plan to move to the building formerly occupied by Jewell’s Record Shop.

02

In the beauty contest at the Park City Fair Friday night, a near repeat of the Barren County Fair occurred as Miss Barbara Crain was chosen Queen and Miss Linda Jolly second, same as the fair held in July. Miss Crain is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Crain of Hardyville, and Miss Jolly is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Joe Jolly, Cave City. Third place went to Miss Evelyn Holland, Mammoth Cave.

03

VOTERS TO DECIDE WHETHER ELECTRIC SERVICE TO BE CITY OR PRIVATELY OWNED

The first reading of an ordinance to put before the voters in the November General Election, the question whether the City of Glasgow shall, or shall not, purchase the local electric facilities from the Kentucky Utilities Col, was the major item of business at the meeting of the City Council on Tuesday. In his report, Dr. Bryant told of the negotiations with KU for the purchase of the local plant and, after KU refused to sell, appraisals were made by the Electric Board and KU.

04

PRESTON-ROPP CHEVROLET BUYS PACE EQUIPMENT CO.

An announcement was made Wednesday by Mr. Glen E. Ropp and Mr. Leonard Preston that the necessary papers were negotiated Tuesday for the purchase of the Pace Equipment Co., on the Bowling Green Road. Mr. Ropp stated that the new business will continue under the same conditions with the same personnel and will offer the same line of products. However, plans are being made for the merging of the Chevrolet Dealership business during 1960.

05

Merry Mac Stables made a fine showing last weekend at the National Walking Horse Celebration at Shelbyville Tn. The local stable won third in the three-gaited competition and won third, fourth and fifth in the fine harness rings.

06

HOLMAN, BARLOW & ROPP HOMES SOLD PRIVATELY

Several sales of real estate property have been reported in Glasgow this week. Drs. Lyle and Christine Snavely have purchased the home of Mrs. Jennie Barlow on the corner of North race and West Cherry Streets, Mrs. Barlow has purchased the Glenn Ropp Property on Brown St. Mr. and Mrs. Glen Ropp bought the home of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Holman on South Green St.

07

BAPTIST CHURCH TO GIVE SACRED MUSIC PROGRAM

The Glasgow Baptist Church will present for our community a program of sacred music at the Evening Worship Service Sept. 20th. The program will feature Jacob Ayers, Minister of Music and Landon Harper, Church Organist, in order to introduce these capable musicians to our city. The pastor, Rev. R. Travis Otey, stressed that the entire community is invited to enjoy this presentation.

08

Thirty-four hundred and seventy-nine pupils is the figure released as the total enrollment for the county schools.

The totals for consolidated schools are Austin Tracy 592, Park City 462, Temple Hill 489 and Hiseville 764. Other schools are Red Cross 244, Slick Rock 80, Park City Colored 48, Hiseville Colored 30, Lick Branch 16, Lyons 20, Roseville 24, Bristletown 20, Eighty Eight 33, Forrest Seminary 20, South Fork 24 and Fairview 15.

09

CENTRAL TIRE CO. REPLACES HARLIN MOTOR CO. OCT. 1ST

Effective Oct. 1 the Harlin Motor Co. local Dodge-Plymouth dealer will cease operations and the building will be occupied by the Central Tire Co., according to an announcement made by Mr. Sewell Harlin, owner. The new business will feature a complete one-stop service for the public and will specialize in Goodyear tires, Goodyear recapping service, motor repairs, body work, brake and ignition service and Cities Service gas and oil. The dealership had been in operation for the last 13 years.

10

A group of local residents named the People’s Party were the first to file for city council posts last Saturday.

Ward 1: Mrs. Mary Ida Bewley, Charlie Ryan and D. G. Bushong. Ward 2: Dr. Lynn Mayfield, William Muckler and Henry H. Royce. Ward 3: Austin May, John Meador and Sam Simpson. Ward 4: Carlos Wells, Roy Jordon and Quentin Billingsley. The People’s Party slogan “Fair and Equal and Open Government with Justice for All.”

11

NEW DAUGHTER FOR LEECHES

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Leech announce the birth of their fourth child, second daughter, born Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Samson Community Hospital, the new arrival weighed 6 lbs. 15 ounces at birth. [Anne J. Leech -RG]

12

JAMES SIMMONS TO ADDRESS HISTORICAL SOCIETY SEPT 28

The September meeting of the Barren Co. Historical Society will be held Monday, Sept 28 in the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. James Simmons, of the Glasgow High School faculty and authority on Kentucky, will speak on “Kentucky, Island of the West.” His subject will place particular emphasis on the role Barren County has played in war, from the Revolution on.

13

The Barren Co. Fiscal Court met Monday and accepted the coal bid from the Combs Coal Yard for coal for the county’s use. – A motion was passed authorizing signing a deed to the State Dept. of Highways for a road leading to the entrance of the new industrial park. – Neal Bishop and Mrs. Lawrence Tidrow appeared before the court in regard to the Beaver Creek Watershed program.

14

Donald Woodward, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bailey Woodward, Glasgow, will graduate from the Palmer School of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa, Sept. 25. He is a graduated of Glasgow High School and prior to entering the chiropractic school, served a tour of duty with the U. S. Navy. Mr. Woodward plans to begin practice with his brother, Dr. Charles T. Woodward here in the near future.

15

ANOTHER HONOR BESTOWED ON LOCAL SCOTTIE BAND

An invitation has been extended to the Glasgow High School Scottie Band to participate in the Southeastern Band Festival to be held in Bristol, Va., on Oct. 10th and 11th. This is another of the many honors bestowed on Director Charlie B. Honeycutt’s band as only 50 units are invited from the Southeastern Quadrant of the country. The bands will compete for awards in marching and drilling.

16

NEW PARALLEL PARKING TO EASE TRAFFIC CONGESTION

Two changes were made on the “square” this week in an attempt to better handle the congested traffic problem. Half of the parking on the east side Thursday morning as parallel parking was marked off to give the moving cars more room and the state highway department is in the process of installing a modern traffic light on the southeast corner.

17

The Go-Get-Em Sunday School class of the Glasgow Baptist Church will have their annual chicken barbecue Friday night at Gorin Park. All members and their families and prospective members are invited. Ed Pugh is the class teacher. In the event of rain, the social will be held in the church’s educational building.

18

PUGH AND GOODMAN TOPS IN CITY TENNIS

The City Tennis Tournament ended last Sunday with Ed Pugh and Jack Goodman winning the doubles division over James Morrison and Joe Leech in the class of 25-years old and older. The win gave Pugh a sweep of the tournament as he had earlier won the singles over Earl Bradford. He teamed with Ochell Tuck to win last year’s doubles. Trophies were presented.

19

Wilson-Herbert Nuptials Solemnized

Miss Sue Nancy Wilson and Mr. Hiram Jefferson Herbert, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram J. Herbert of Roanoke, Va., were united in marriage Sept 12 in a beautiful garden wedding at Seven Gables, home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Wilson, South Green St. Serving as matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Mrs. Larry Garmon, Lexington, Mr. Herbert served as his son’s best man.

20

Miss Mildred Howard, professor in the Drama Department at the University of Texas, returned to Austin Texas last week after spending summer vacation with her parents Dr. and Mrs. C. C. Howard.

21

One of Glasgow’s newest assets, the vast expansion of the city’s water capacity, is nearing completion after 15 months construction. The daily water potential has been raised from one million gallons pet 24 hours to more than double that. The cost of the expansion was $300,000.

