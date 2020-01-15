ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1969

0 Shares

September 1969

The Republican

9-4-1969- Temple Hill PTA officers are Linda Settle, President, Shirley Powell, 1st VP, Joan Coomer 2nd VP, Patty Brown, Secretary, Myron Matthews, Treasurer, Floyd Ray Jones, Jr., Parliamentarian and Neva Clark, Historian.

Betty Barrick and Freddie Button are named Co-Chairmen for Farm City Week.

Mr. and Mrs. Vodra Frank Shirley will celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary September 10, 1969.

AD – Special Feeder Calf Sale at Barren County Stockyard, W. Main Street St., Wednesday, Sept. 10. L B Hutcherson, Sr. President.

Park City FHA Officers – President, Juanita Wright, Jane Holman, 1st VP, Phyllis Sayers, 2nd VP, Louise Bagby, Secretary, Sarah Hawks, Treasurer, Joy Lynn Cox, Recreation Leader, JoAnne Blazejewski, Song Leader, Anita Girder, Parliamentarian, Teresa McCandless, Historian and Loretta Martin, Reporter.

9-11-1969 – County wide High School is recommended for Barren County by State Survey.

Julian Goodman will become the Chief Executive of the National Broadcasting Company effective 1-1-1970.

Dr. George Batchelor, ear, nose and throat specialist has opened his office on Glenview Drive, in the building formerly occupied by Dr. Chris Foster.

9-11-1969 cont.

AD – Newberry’s Stock Reduction Sale – Men’s Polos $2.00; Pant Dresses $2.00; School Book Bags $1.00; Filler Paper 500 sheets 67 Cents.

43 Barren County Homemakers toured the Berea Area recently. The agenda included lunch at Boone Tavern, Tour of Campus and Museum and Gift Shop and Church Hill Weavers.

AD – Back to School Specials – Dry Cleaning – Pay for 1 $2.00 load and get second for only 1 cent. Laundry, Pay for two washers and get third for only 1 cent. Conveniently located on Happy Valley Road across from Happy Valley Center. (Now Bailey-Gibson car lot).

9-18-1969- Carl Hughes, retiring postmaster of Ft. Run retires after 31 years of service and was honored with a potluck supper.

Citizens Advisory Council continue planning for Brickyard Pond Park – Eva Bryant, Rebecca Tooley, Les Moran, Frances Bastien, Kaye Mayfield and Elizabeth Proffitt.

Barry Locke, General Manager of Glasgow Coca Cola Bottling Co. announces the promotion of W F Denton to Sales Manager.

Beth Tucker Willett was selected Tiny Miss Cheerleader and Patty Hayes was selected as Junior Cheerleader at Tompkinsville Cheerleader Clinic.

Drive underway to obtain 16 teams for the Church Bowling League is underway. Churches with leagues already include Catholic, Christian, Cumberland Presbyterian and Faith United Methodist.

9-25-1969- Services set for today for Metcalfe County native, Judge E P Sawyer, who was killed in an automobile accident in Louisville.

Contacted by the Glasgow Republican Monday, officials of the Highway Dept. advises that the previous maps issued by the Dept. were in error. No interchange for Hwy. 249 for the new toll road.

The Houchens Foundation has offered to build a new Chamber of Commerce building if a site is found.

Cave City UK student, Carla Joyce Whitaker (Now Allen), is with the UK band preparing for the new football season under new coach, John Ray.

Beverly Rhoten is crowned Gamaliel Football Homecoming Queen.

School reporters for the Republican are Jackie Brown, Temple hill; Beverly Neagle, Park City and Dempsey Copass, Gamaliel.

