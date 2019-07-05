ARCHIVES MARCH 1919

0 Shares

All persons, including officers, enlisted men and female nurses, who served in the military during the present war wince April 6, 1917, and have an honorable discharge or may receive one, are entitled to a bonus of $60.

A BRASS BAND FOR GLASGOW

We are all anxiously planning just now for a greater Glasgow, and nothing will be easier to do; but there is no one item this town needs so badly just now, as a fine band. We have lots of young talent in town that should be developed.. We must have a band stand on the square, and with a fine musical organization, giving one or two concerts a week, will do more to cement our people and help us to have pride in our town.

NEW BUSINESS

Messrs. C. H. Hargis and brother, formerly of Franklin, have taken a lease on the ground floor room adjoining the Republican office, and will at once move their machinery and open up a large and first class plumbers, tin and sheet metal establishment – a thing badly needed in Glasgow.

MEAT

If you need something in our line we are glad to serve you, and assure you that it will be nothing but the best. In Breakfast Bacon, we have slabs, sliced with skin on or off in 1 lb boxes. In fresh meat, we kill only strictly fat cattle and costs you little or no more than inferior meat. We have just opened a barrel of pure leaf lard. Lamb and brains on Friday and Saturday. Telephone 432. Dougherty Bros.

Sealed bids will be received at the next meeting of the Board of Education on Monday March 17 at Supt. Totty’s office, for the erection of a new school house at Walnut Hill, and one at Goodnight. Plans and specifications may be had by calling the Superintendent’s office.

Tobacco has “flunked.” Dark has kept up fairly well, but burley has fallen to prices far below anything for a year or two. The market is so irregular and the prices have become so demoralized, that no detail of the prices is possible. Farmers, however, see no prospect of a “come back” and are putting their tobacco on the market, and let it bring what it will.

One of the most unique and successful entertainments and social functions ever held in Glasgow, was the Boy Scout Banquet, last Friday night. Through the hearty co-operation of the mothers, sister and lady friends of the Scouts, the plans inaugurated by the scoutmaster, were carried out to the letter. A sumptuous meal was served; the tables decorated with fine linen, flowers, candles and painted china. Covers were laid for sixty four

Last Monday morning, some sneak thief opened the cash drawer in the safe of Leech and Davis, and took what money was there, which amounted to more than $400. It was a bold act, but it worked. It is thought the door to the cash box was left unlocked.

COMING

Richard’s Modern Maids

Refined Musical Comedy

Six Big Days

One week — Commencing March 17

Trigg Theater

Casualty List

Following is a report of the Barren Co. Boys who lost their lives in the World War:

Died in Action; Pvt. Jas. C. Anderson, Cave City, Pvt. Porter Harrison, Glasgow.

There have been 8 who died of disease overseas.

There have been 12 who died of disease in the U.S.

Mr. Edd Watson, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Watson of this place, has been reported killed in action, and the report may be true, but his parents are not willing to announce until it is officially announced.

350 BARREL OIL WELL IS DRILLED IN

Perhaps the largest oil well ever drilled in in Barren Co., was drilled in by contractor Wade, on the Winlock farm, at Beaver Creek, four miles from town, on the Lower Bowling Green Road. On going to tube the well Monday, it started to flow and run wild, having “drilled itself’ in.

FINE FRUIT FARM FOR SALE

The Kloss Farm of 13 acres 1 mile north of Glasgow on Jackson Highway. Plenty of Apple, Peach and Cherry trees in full bearing. 1-2 acre strawberries, 2 acres raspberries. Good barn, 2 wells and cistern. All necessary out buildings. Will be sold at a bargain. Apply to: W. d. Dickinson, Glasgow, Ky.

Glasgow Commandery No. 36, Knight Templar, elected the following officers Monday: Jo U. Rogers, Commander; Elbert F. Jewell, Generalissimo; S. H. Franklin, Captain General; James E. Clayton, Senior Warden; Leslie W. Redford, Junior Warden, Howe Ralston, Prelate; T. P. Dickinson, Treasurer; Howard Smith, Recorder; Proctor K. Hub Weathers, Sword Bearer; James S. Weather, Sword Bearer, Geo. J. Ellis, Warder, W. J. Fisher, Sentinel.

BUGGY STOLEN

Saturday evening, about 8 or 9, Mr. Lyon Hutcherson, hitched his horse and buggy in front of the “Purity”, and went to a barber shop. Returning later, his horse and buggy were gone. Sunday night the horse and buggy were found near the government building, loose. The horse, or perhaps more correctly mare, has been driven hard and was exhausted, the buggy all muddied up. In the rear of the buggy was a bunch of millet hay with open spaces where bottles had been standing. The affair was no longer a mystery, except as to who the guilty party was. The horse had been driven through red clay mud to where moonshine was found and brought back loaded.

About daybreak Saturday morning dogs made a raid on Mr. George Well’s flock of sheep and killed five and crippled two so badly they had to be killed. An hour afterword, presumably the same dog killed one of Mr. Gene Tolle’s sheep. Later in the morning they killed two lames in

Sam Green’s flock. All parties live near Boyd’s Creek.

WHEN WALKING

Tommy: How far is it to the camp?

Local: About five miles as the crow flies.

Tommy: Well, how far is it of the crow has to walk and carry a blooming rifle and kit-bag.

The Graded and High School pupils of Cave City lost six weeks of work on account of the Flu Ban, but they did not lose heart. By working over hours and on Saturdays they are going to be able to cover the ground. These boys and girls have shown a spirit of loualty in this crisis that spells Success.

18 There is being installed this week at the Methodist Church of this place, a splendid new pipe organ. This up to date instrument will be a real asset to our city. On April 9th, Mr. Frederick A. Cowles, president of the Louisville Conservatory of Music has agreed to come and dedicate this new organ with a recital

Titan 10-20 has a wonderful record. For years it was under test and experiment before appearing on the market.

Full 20 horsepower in the belt, 10 at the drawbar.

It works on kerosene, common coal oil, a full $200 savings on an average year.

Twin-Cylinder engine

No battery needed, runs on Magento

Flexible chain drive to each rear wheel.

Powerful brakes on each rear wheel

Sold by

White, Jenkins & Bowles

Summer Shade, Ky.

A great event will be pulled off at the Farmers warehouse tomorrow morning. At that time one of the popular employees of the establishment, to-wit Dick Duff, a gentleman of ebony hue, is to be joining for better or worse, to a lady of the same race who at that time changes her name form Miss Della hunter to Mrs. Duff.

A child of the widow Carter, who recently came here from Monroe Co., died yesterday of something like meningitis, and another child in the same house, near the Farmer’s Warehouse, is very Ill of the same or similar disease. The remains of the dead child will be interred in the cemetery at New Salem today.

21

Mr. Milton Hodges, know by everyone as “Mit” died Sunday morning at Newport News, Va. He had just returned from overseas about a week before. Death resulted from the fread disease “meningitis.” His wife and parents were notified by telegram.