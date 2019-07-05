ARCHIVES MARCH 1929

0 Shares

On account of the revival at the Methodist Church the Chamber of Commerce meeting, which was to have been held tonight, has been postponed and will be held when announced in the papers.

The garage at the home of Mr. J. P. Bailey, on Boyds Creek, was destroyed by fire last week, and with it a Ford car. Mr. Charlie Bailey, son of J. P., lit a match too close to the gasoline, and this caused an explosion which enveloped the whole garage in flames and very seriously burned Charlie. He was so severely burned he may be a cripple for life.

About 20 musicians from the Glasgow Music Club attended the presentation of “The Creation” given by the Bowling Green Club Sunday afternoon. The visitors were delighted with the entertainment.

Sunday morning about 2 o’clock, at a dance at the home of Mr. John Abner, near Randolph, Clarence Dowell was beaten to death with a club. Jack Edwards, 22, and Raymond Thompson, 23, were arrested and lodged in jail. It is said the boys were intoxicated, as might be expected. A night of revelry and a bottle of liquor makes a mighty bad mixture and almost always brings on trouble.

SHERIFF MATTHEWS FINDS FOUR BARRELS BEER

Sheriff Matthews and his deputies captured 190 gallons of beer on the Al Lawrence farm on Buck Creek Saturday evening and Sunday evening. The second visit they made the took along a blood hound belonging to Mr. Travis Taylor. The bloodhound picked up the trail where the beer was found and followed it to the home of Frank Payne. Some Arrests will probably be mand this week.

WILL PRACTICE LAW IN HIS OLD KENTUCKY HOME TOWN

Mr. Richard L. Garnett, who has been living in Columbus, On. For eight years, where he graduated in law, and has been practicing for several years, has decided to make Glasgow his permanent home, and in June will return.

The Cave City High School Debating Team won the Championship of the 9th District and the privilege to represent the district at the State SCHOLASTIC Tournament. This is the second consecutive year Cave City has won the district championship.

The two-story brick building on Washington St. known as the LaPoint building has been purchased by Grayson Yancy. The present occupants will remain in the building. Mr. Yancy will make extensive improvements in the old Times building which he purchased several weeks ago. A new front will be put in the building and an additional story will be made into offices. Work has already started.

Barren and Cumberland rivers have broken all records with the high tide which followed the heavy rains of Thursday and Friday. Thousands of acres of bottom lands have been under water. A large number of persons from Glasgow went over to Burkesville Sunday afternoon and while watching the river rise saw a steel coal barge, saw logs, cross ties, lumber and last but not least, a stack of hay on which was a calf floating down the river. Barren River was the largest in years and reached within a few feet of the new bridge.

The City Council has directed suit to be filed against all owners of property who have not yet complied with the law directing them to make proper sewer connections. There are many homes in town that continue the use of cess pools and outhouses in violation of city ordinances, The city contends that the sewer built at great expense for well-being and health of the city as whole and that no individual has right to deliberately endanger the health of the community.

Glasgow held its first basket ball tournament last week, and it is putting it mildly when expression a “howling success” is used. 21 teams competed for laurels in the 12th district which eclipsed all records for any tournament ever held in the district. Four champions were crowned. Cave City, Summer Shade, Slick Rock and Scottsville.

“Doc” Nunn was in Monday with a 10-pound jack snagged from Barren River. This was the biggest and finest looking fish of the year, to date. But other fishermen are shooting at the record. [I believe “Doc” was Winston Nunn’s father, Winston Collins Nunn. – RG]

News has reached Glasgow that W. H. Jones, Jr., Adjutant General of the State, has been promoted, and awarded commission as Brigadier General. General Jones, at 34, will be one of the youngest men in the country ever to reach such recognition.

“Uncle Tom’s Cabin” is coming to the Trigg Theatre for two days showing March 18th and 19th. This production will go down in screen history as the greatest picture of all time. For entertainment, reaction, production value, perfection of cast and direction and historical correctness, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” more than realizes the high anticipation of its first showing.

GLASGOW TO HAVE COLORED COLLEGE

Ratliff Institute, Louisville, and the Glasgow Normal School, both colored institutions, hate consolidated. The Ratliff organization and equipment has been moved to Glasgow. The new head will be Wm. Ratliff, one of the better known colored educators in the United. States. He is well fitted for the tremendous work to be undertaken.

OVERSTREET, KING OF ‘LEGGERS TO HAVE TRIAL HERE TO-DAY

Examining trial of Levi Overstreet, colored, bootleg king of Cave City, on charge of violating liquor law, will be held in Judge Jones court this morning. As this is second offense for Overstreet, he faces term in penitentiary if held over. Bond was placed at $700.

Grinstead’s Grocery is a thing of beauty. The interior has been completely revamped. New shelving, new papering, paint and general arrangement of the counters and meat market has worked wonders in the store. Roy’s new store really looks like a big city establishment.

NO MORE MULE BUYING, HORSE SWAPPING ON PUBLIC SQUARE

The City Council has placed ban on mule buying and horse trading on the public square. Hereafter, it will be violation of law to use the streets except those designated, for this purpose. Accordingly, the Council has set aside and designated Broadway from Main to Washington St. for mule and horse trading purposes.

BODY OF FLOYD COLLINS AGAIN DISTURBED – KNOWS NO PEACE

Poor Floyd Collins! They won’t let him rest in peace. First his body was dug from the depths of Sand Cave and exhibited. It was then buried over Crystal Cave. A few months later, it was moved to one of the cave avenues and placed on exhibit in glass sealed coffin. And now we hear of the body, coffin and all, being removed in the dead of the night from the cave. The body, which it is claimed has become mummified, was found by a searching party, Tuesday on precipitous slope beside Green River in grass sack where it had been thrust into the sack,

Seventy-guests, representative of the citizenship of Glasgow and Barren Co. gathered at Hotel Liberty Wednesday night at a smoker in honor of Mr. Ed. N. Caldwell, General Agent, and other special representatives of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. It was announced that this was the 53rd anniversary om Mr. Caldwell as insurance representative. Circuit Judge Basil Richardson presided as toastmaster.

CALVARY UNIT AND BAND IS ASSURED

General W. H. Jones, Jr. Lands Headquarters Troop and a Band for Glasgow; Unit to be Mustered in April First. Great Thing for the City.

Hurrah for Adjutant General W. H. Jones, JR.! Hurrah for the live-wire businessmen who went to the bat and assisted him in landing a cavalry unit and band for Glasgow! But to Gen. Jones, alone, must be given major credit. The 123rd Calvary Unit will be mustered in April first, with Albert Ely and Sam Sears as recruiting officers.