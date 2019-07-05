ARCHIVES MARCH 1959

0 Shares

01

HOWARD IN BRAZIL

We are in receipt of a picture card from Dr. C. C. Howard, from “somewhere” in Brazil – we couldn’t decipher the Spanish – where he is on a South American tour with Dr. Lynn Mayfield, Dr. Robert McKinley and Earnest Simpson. James Norris Gray, who accompanied the group for a portion of the trip, has returned home.

02

New officers were elected by the Glasgow Jaycees Tuesday night. Directors: Bill Terry, Robert Bishop, Ronald Hicks, Joe Richards and Bill Maupin. President: James Morrison, First VP; Ralph Palmore, Second VP; Bill Risen, Treasurer; James Crow, Secretary; Donald Rutledge, State representative and retiring president; Mickey McShane.

03

Purchase of a 15-acre tract for the site of the New Southern Mfg. plant was revealed today. In addition, a 200 foot entrance from West Main, between Shirley Furniture and Lindsey Recapping. The new plant will contain 45,000 square feet and employee 350. It will have the most modern planning, and largest in the chain of Washington Mfg. plants.

04

Two Glasgow young ladies have completed their pre-clinical nurse’s training at the Nashville General Hospital. They received their caps as nursing students at the “Capping Ceremony” held Feb. 27.

05

JOHN BOTTS BUYS FARM; PLANS A NEW “TOWN”

One of the most extensive subdivision developments in recent years appears imminent in the recent purchase by John Botts of the 62-acre farm of Mrs. Ike Depp, at a private figure. The property lies between Columbia Ave., the New Salem road and South Fork Creek, and is available to sewer and other city utilities. The property is being laid out with a view of providing a shopping center, surrounding by an extensive residential subdivision which may will be called “Bottstown”.

06

One of the great satisfactions of being a “home-towner” is that of staying on the job and occasionally have the opportunity of reporting the attainments of a native son in his chosen profession, and this week we have just such an opportunity in reporting the installation of Julian Goodman, son of C. A. Goodman, Sr, as President of the Radio and Television Correspondents Association at the Fifteenth Annual Dinner last Saturday. Mr. Goodman is vice-president of NBC radio and television news. He began his career with NBC in the early 40s.

07

The Barren Fiscal Court Tuesday approved proposal of plans by the Glasgow-Barren Co. Airport to serve the needs of this section of the state. The airport is estimated to cost around $270,000, with the Federal government paying one half and the State 25%.

08

Marking of the intersection of the Bowling Green road and the proposed new Jackson Highway Bypass has been postponed indefinitely, pending approval by the Federal engineers of surveys. It is understood that final determination of the proposed road is not likely until public hearings are conducted.

09

Marla Arterburn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Arterburn, and Beverly Hyde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gillie Hyde received Superior ratings in the solo and duo events at the Junior Music Festival held in the Speed Music Room in Louisville last Saturday. Cheryl Berry, daughter of MR. and Mrs. Harry Berry, received and Excellent rating in another piano solo event. Mrs. Harold Cady is their piano teacher.

10

The Junior Woman’s Club Met Thursday night at the Community Club House, with Mrs. David Baily president, presiding. The following officers were elected for the coming year: Mrs. William Terry, Jr., President; Mrs. Joe Larking, 1st Vice-President; Mrs. Bobby Pardue, 2nd Vice-President; Mrs. Leonard Kelsay, Recording Secretary; Mrs. Joe Riherd, Corresponding Secretary; Mrs. Billy George Evans, Treasurer; Mrs. Billy Risen, Editor.

11

Councilman Austin May presided at the regular meeting of the City Council Tuesday night in the absence of Mayor Grissom. The Council received bids of repaving Davis St.; Street lights of N. Green, Maplewood and Hi Haven. Councilmen, Bewley, Riherd and Billingsley were named to study a proposed insurance plan for city employees.

12

The Glasgow Scottie Band left Thursday morning for its Annual Spring Concert Tour. The band, 80 strong, will play first at Middlesboro Thursday evening, and spend Thursday night there. On Friday they play for an assembly of Union College in Barboursville, on Friday morning they play at Harlan High School and Friday night at Benham, Ky. On Saturday they will make a sight seeing tour int Virginia and come back by way of Cumberland Gap National Park. Going with the band and its director, Mr. Charles B. Honeycutt, were Mr. and Mrs. Wilma Simmons, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bradshaw, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Frazier and Mrs. Willard Polson.

13

The Glasgow B&PW Club is proud to announce the return engagement of Dave Overton and his 5 O’clock Hop Program to Glasgow Apr. 11 at the National Guard Armory. Mr. Overton appeared here in October 1958 and due to the overflow and the tremendous crowd that was unable to gain admittance, the club announced it would try to get the show back at a future time. There will be a limited amount of tickets, anyone interested are urged to buy at an early date.

14

NOW AVAILABLE TO YOUR HOMES!

HOLMES HY-LINE QUALITY FRESS EGGS

From Our Flock of 16,000 Hy-Line Layers

DELIVERED FRESS DAILY

Call Henry Holmes – – – – Orleans 8-6172

Your inspection of our flock at any time during the day is cordially invited!

See Our Huge Flock in Action on the Franks Mill Road!

15

The marriage of Miss Judy Rhea Farris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry G. Farris, of Horse Cave, and Mr. L. Rogers Wells, Jr., of Glasgow, took place Saturday morning, March 14, in the Horse Cave Methodist Church. Mr. L. Rogers Wells, Sr., father of the groom, was his son’s best man. Mr. and Mrs. Wells will make their home in Glasgow.

16

Sheriff J. P. Jewell was absolved of any charges growing out of the killing of Paul whitlow, 42 year old negro, on leave from Western State Hospital, who died of a pistol wound inflicted by Sheriff Jewell after he had resisted arrest, and attacked the sheriff as he was attempting to serve a warrant on him Saturday afternoon. Whitlow had been on leave since December, but for the past two or three weeks had been acting strangely, constantly sharpening his knife and making threats against his family and “everyone in Glasgow”. His mother prevailed upon a neighbor to obtain the warrant.

17

CHRISTIAN CHURCH WILL PRESENT EASTER CANTATA

A cordial invitation is extended to everyone to attend the Choir Cantata to be presented Sunday night by the Christian Church choir, The Cantata “Lord of Lords” will be under the direction of Mr. Chas. B. Honeycutt, with Mrs. Alanson Trigg, accompanist.

18

Plans are underway to organize a long requested Barren County Historical Society. County Historian, Vivian T. Rousseau states that the first meeting will be March 30th at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. All Barren Countians interested in the county’s history are invited to attend. Paul W. Holman has contacted the Kentucky Historical Society and received the recommended procedure in affiliating the local organization with the state group.

19

The congregation of the First Christian Church approved Sunday a proposal authorizing purchase of Mrs. Mary Page McComas’s home, with eight acres, for $40,000 as site for a new edifice to be erected at some future date.

20

Lt. Joe Simmons has been named Battery Commander of Headquarters Battery, 623rd Field Artillery Battalion to succeed Capt. William H. (Tubby) Grissom who has been named Liaison Officer of the Battalion, the shift being effective Sunday. Lt. Simmons has been serving as Battalion Adjutant.

21

Dr. and Mrs. C. C. Howard will be hosts Sunday April 5th at the FRECC auditorium honoring seven octogenarian doctors who continue “on call.” The honorees will include: Dr. L. C. Biggers, Temple Hill; Dr. H. G. Davis, Glasgow; Dr. C. G. Depp, Hiseville; Dr. Leslie Richey, Park City; Dr. W. J. Shacklette, Buffalo; Dr. W. F. Owsley, Burkesville; Dr. C. V. Heistand, Campbellsville.