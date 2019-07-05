ARCHIVES March 1969

0 Shares

March 1969

The Republican

March 6, 1969 – Annual Scout Circus was held Monday night at the National Guard Armory. Skits, competitions, events and demonstration of various skills were part of the circus.

New Signs on 31 E N and 31 E South welcome visitors to Glasgow. They were designed by Karl Weis and erected and painted by Donald Bertram and Jess Raybon.

Tracy Homemakers met with Mrs. Alec Woodcock. Friendship Homemakers met with Mrs. Marlin Witcher and Harmony Homemakers met with Mrs. Peggy Burris.

Open House at the new Jerry’s Restaurant in Cave City Sunday, March 9th.

March 13, 1969 – R R Donnelley & Sons open temporary headquarters at 1943 Donnelley Drive. (County Road 115). Rodney K Wills is the Personnel Manager.

Mitchell Nance wins the Kentucky American Legion Oratorical Contest.

Robert Stone joins Bishop and Bishop Insurance Agency.

Story Hour is the latest event for pre-schoolers and through the 4th grade at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

Glasgow B & PW Club has a Hat Style Show. Models were Mrs. Edna Railey, Betty Kingrey, Barbara Motley, Maurae Foster, Wanna Parkers, Zada Edwards and Nina Cummins.

Summer Shade Zebras basketball team members are Jeff Walsh, James Huffman, Eddie Nunnally, Leroyce Barlow and Joe Garmon.

Pamela Mosier, 8th grader at Summer Shade, was crowned Homecoming Queen.

Butch Gilbert, GHS football coach for the past 6 years, joins the staff at WKU.

March 20, 1969 – A new camping complex will open on June 1 on Hwy. 255 between Park City and Mammoth Cave National Park, directly across from Colonial Lodge at Diamond Caverns.

Top spellers at Eastern Elementary School were April Bull, Kathy Halleron and Kathy Pickett.

Top Spellers at Happy Valley Elementary were Susan Jean Cook, Rebecca Herald and Randolph Wilson.

Doug Isenberg joins the Real Estate firm of Bailey and Grissom.

Mrs. Bonnie H Goodman is the first Glasgow resident to be employed by R R Donnelley. She began her duties as Secretary on March 3rd.

March 27, 1969 – Hank Royse, President of Glasgow Rotary Club, accepts a Meritorious Service Plaque on behalf of the local organization from Mrs. Mitchell Bertram, Co-President of the 4-H Council.

Glasgow’s City Mayor’s salary is set at $4800 annually and Councilmen will receive $10 per meeting with a maximum of $300 a year.

Temple Hill top Spellers are Cynthia Sue White (Cindy Wilson), Marshall Garrett and Phillip Morrison.

Donald Bertram has acquired an interest in Miller-Johnson Cleaners.

The Annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held at Mammoth Cave National Park Amphitheater April 6th at 7 a.m. Brownsville, Cave City, Horse Cave and Park City churches are participating.