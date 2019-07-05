ARCHIVES March 1979

0 Shares

March 1979

Glasgow Daily Times

March 1, 1979 – The monthly meeting of the North Barren Homemaker Club met Feb. 13 with Mrs. George Craddock at her home.

March 2, 1979 – The Barren County Lincoln Day Dinner was held with former Governor Louie B Nunn saying he will announce on March 12 in Louisville his intention to run for governor.

March 5, 1979 – 9 houseboats sank at Peninsula Marina on Barren River lake Saturday night following high winds whipping through the area.

4th Regional Basketball Tournament will be held at Barren County High School for the first time.

March 8, 1979 – Glasgow native, Julian Goodman, who worked his way up at NBC from news writer to president and then board chairman will retire May 31.

March 9, 1979 – Prominent Glasgow attorney, Carroll M Redford, Sr. died Thursday p.m. at T J Samson Hospital. He was 74.

March 12, 1979 – Former Republican Governor Louie B Nunn has made it official. He is a candidate for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the May Primary.

March 13, 1979 – Metcalfe County goes to school on Saturdays to make up lost days due to the bad snowy weather.

The finishing touches are being completed on the new office building of Wyatt Realty and Auction Service at 316 Green Acres. (Now offices for Glasgow Tire)

March 14, 1979 – AD – Martha Madison School of Dance – Enroll now – Gymnastics

March 18, 1979 – BC Health Care Center was officially opened to the public March 11. The Center is a 50 bed intermediate care facility. Administrator is Steve Brown.

Wayne Jones, Manager of Jr. Food Store #5 on Park Avenue, has received the Store Manager of the Year Award for 1978.

Construction is currently underway for a new building for Southern States on Samson Street. A July opening is planned.

March 19, 1979 – Crew Leader Evelyn Pace conducted a workshop last week in Glasgow for those who will begin preparing lists for the 1980 Census. ( one of the most interesting jobs I ever had…GB)

March 21, 1979 – Those receiving Honorary Chapter Farmer degrees at Barren County High School’s FFA banquet were Mrs. Janet Witcher, Darrell Florence and Kirk Patton.

The Hickory Hut BBQ is open for business on 31 E south of Glasgow. Co-owned by Sonny Wimpee and Roy E Williams. (Beside Colonial House Rest. ???)

March 22, 1979 – Amy Rebecca Bowman celebrated her second birthday on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Kermit the Frog was a special guest. (Kenny and Alexis’ daughter)

March 23, 1979 – Members of the Liberty Street PTA basketball team will engage their Happy Valley counterparts on Saturday p.m. They are Junior lane, Jimmy Ferrell, Jerry Botts, C E Rutledge, Harry Francis, Randall Cook, Buddy Alexander, Archie Williams, Johnny Vance, Carroll Benedict, Phil Whiteside, Tommy Ramsey, Jim Heltsley and Pat Vann.

March 25, 1979 – Edmond Logsdon and Willis Borden are retiring from the National Park Service at Mammoth Cave.

March 30, 1979 – SCRTC announces single party service to all subscribers in Edmonton.

Martha Quigley of the Glasgow B & PW Club has sold 89 tickets for the old fashioned bean soup event on Saturday, March 31.