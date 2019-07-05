ARCHIVES March 1989

0 Shares

March 1989

Glasgow Daily Times

March 1, 1989 – Hopkinsville native, Susan Borman, is the new Barren County Extension Agent in Hart County.

March 3, 1989 – Glasgow Mayor tells the public that compromises are being tried in the parking issue on the Roseville Road. (Livestock Market)

A 3% utility tax for Metcalfe County residents was unanimously passed by Metcalfe County Board of Education.

Barren County Trojans win District Title. Allen County Lady Patriots win the girls’ District Title.

March 5, 1989 – Now Open – Traveler’s Food Plaza on Hwy. 90, next to Goodman Olds Cadillac Nissan.

March 7, 1989 – Scotties win 63-62 over Monroe County when Jonathan Frazier sank two free throws to give his team a 1 point double overtime win.

March 8, 1989 –Barren River Lake is at an all time high of 582.93.

March 9, 1989 – The Academic Team from Temple Hill Junior High took first place and the team from Austin Tracy placed 2nd in the Ky. Academic Regional Governor’s Cup Competition.

March 10, 1989 – AD – Bailey Gibson – ‘88 Le Sabre, red, 19,000 miles $11,950; ‘88 Corsica, four door, white, 10,000 miles $7,950; ‘89 Sunbird four door, Gray, 5,000 miles $10,950’ and ’79 Corvette, 45,000 miles $9,950.

March 12, 1989 – AD – The Family Dry Cleaners, 215 W. Washington Street – Skirts and sweaters $1.49, five shirts for $3.50 and two piece suits, $2.99 each.

March 13, 1989 – Businesses in the News – Redman’s, Green Leaf Nursery, Ernest Simpson Construction, Wheeler’s Central Center Gulf, Community Drugs, Mac’s Leather and Gifts, Dale Office Supply, Superior Fence and Ely Drugs.

March 15, 1989 – 2% Utility tax for Barren County Schools vote will be April 25th.

Paul Holman’s article, Faux Pas, shares June 13, 1942 photo of draft group.(There is a collection of many of those photos in the SCKCC)

March 16, 1989 – AD – Get an early start on Spring Wallcovering, arriving daily! Large selection of Borders – 50% off. Wallpaper ETC., 105 Columbia Ave. (Smoke store there now).

March 19, 1989 – “Passions of Christ” will be presented by Coral Hill Baptist Church.

“Last Supper” will be presented by the First Christian Church.

March 20, 1989 – Winners in Womanless Beauty Pageant were Ben Rogers, 3rd, Donald Jackson, 2nd, and Ronnie Scott, 1st. other contestants were Larry Marion, 4th and Tom White and Mike Swift.

March 22, 1989 – Edwina Davis was crowned Queen for a Day at the Christian Women’s Club.

March 23, 1989 – Glasgow Baptist Church sets Sunrise Service on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on the Church’s parking lot at S. Green and Wayne Streets.

March 26, 1989 – Floyd Collins’ body is reburied Friday in a church cemetery at Mammoth Cave National Park, nearly 30 years after his descendants began an effort to have his body reinterred.

Leigh Ann Meadows (Botts) wins a Poster Contest for Clean Up effort sponsored by the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

March 27, 1989 – Area Merchants undergoing training for selling lottery tickets.

Celia Wilson will celebrate her 101st birthday April 11.

March 29, 1989 – City of Glasgow has purchased the three story building formerly occupied by the National Store and it will house the City Offices – $160.000.00

March 30, 1989 – AD – Collier’s IGA – Pork Chops $1.29 lb; Grapefruit 4/$1.00; Charmin Bath Tissue, 4 roll $1.09 and Stokely Vegetables 2 cans for 89 cents.

March 31, 1989 – City to begin final phase of Happy Valley Flood Relief Project with a $626,000 bid.