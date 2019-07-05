ARCHIVES March 1999

0 Shares

March 1999

March 1, 1999 – Governor Patton announces nearly $250,000 grant for water improvement in Hart, Edmonson and Grayson Counties.

March 2, 1999- Glasgow Daily Times features an article on Glasgow’s only female Police Office Donna Branham.

Captain Linda (Linda Carol Bewley, daughter of Lee Raymond and Fannie Evelyn Bunch Bewley) Smith is featured as the first Kentucky State Police Post Commander in the state.

Reservations are not required at Barren River State Park campgrounds.

March 4, 1999 – Funeral Services set for owner and President of Pride Engineering, Moaty Compton Estes.

Glasgow resident, Gary Jenkins invents a small post and tree puller.

March 5, 1999 – Barren County Trojans beat Russellville 53-52 and reigns as 4th Region Champs.

March 7, 1999 – Barren County Schools to dismiss Wednesday for State Tournament at Rupp Arena.

Reno’s Roadhouse anchors the new center in Festival Plaza on Shane Drive. (now Shoe Sensation)

Tumbleweed opens in Glasgow Square Shopping Center. Wayne and Linda Allen Jones. (Linda, daughter of Paul and Mary Ethel Davison Allen).

March 8, 1999 – Morning fire destroys Tompkinsville business, Travis Oil, Tire and Ready Mix on Hwy. 63. Owner, Bill and Johnny Travis.

March 9, 1999 – Trojans fall to defending state champs, Scott County 80-60.

March 11, 1999 – Recent births – Breana LaShay Turner, Casey Wrent Vance, Charlie Mitchell Wood, Whitney Leigh Runyon and Adam Bradley Alsup.

March 12, 1999 – GHS honor student, Zack Darnell, has been selected to study the tropical rain forest in Costa Rica.

March 14, 1999 – Featured article in GDT on Troy Basil “The Blind Troubadour”. (Henry Troy Basil 1925-2006)

March 15, 1999 – Lloyd “Bud” Whitlow found a huge hornet’s nest on his farm – 31 inches long and 16 inches wide. (I think he donated it to the SCKCC and is hanging to the left as you walk in first floor cave exhibit).

March 16, 1999 – Clean Up Week in Park City according to Park City Mayor, Gary Madison.

March 17, 1999 – Lisa Richardson and Bobbie Welsh open a new design studio in Glasgow.

Ribbon cutting is held for Win, Lose or Draw Paintball at 803 A. W. Main Street. (just down from Animal Clinic)

March 18, 1999 – Glasgow Techno Trim Plant will close by October 1. 581 employees are employed now. It opened in 1992.

March 19, 1999 – Barren County government leaders are looking for other properties to build a County Administrative Building.

March 21, 1999 – AD – Easter Celebration at Sue’s House of Shoes, 130 E Public Square by City Hall.

March 22, 1999 – Melissa Beth Gentry, 17, is a finalist in the National Teen Ager Pageant.

March 23, 1999 – Metcalfe County defeats GHS 12-2 in 5 innings.

March 24, 1999 – Keith Long won 1st place in the National Truck Class Pull at the 1999 National Farm Show at Freedom Hall.

March 25, 1999 – New Learning Center to house the Head Start Program.

March 26, 1999 – Home and Garden Show in progress at the National Guard Armory on Saturday and Sunday.

March 27, 1999 – New Phone code – 270- will be available next month.

UK Senior, Craig Thomason, is interning at Lexington’s TV station, WDKY.

March 28, 1999 – David Shadburn, Vanessa Puckett and Gregory Isenberg are promoted at Ky. Banking Center.

March 29, 1999 – Red Cross Junior Beta Club received 1st place in Talent Competition at the State Beta Convention.

March 30, 1999 – Jerry Harris joins Edmonton State Bank’s Board.