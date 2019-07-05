ARCHIVES March 2009

0 Shares

March 2009

BC Progress and GDT

March 1, 2009 – Barren River Lake Resort Park is one of roughly 9 state parks that will not be hosting their own fireworks display due to lack of state funding.

Barren County Homecoming King and Queen are Dwight Hogan and Reba Phipps.

Glasgow Homecoming Royalty is Tom Holmes and Joann Ball.

March 3, 2009 – Jason Esters resign as GHS Football Coach.

March 4, 2009 – Cold Case from 19 years ago remains open – March 4, 1990, Nancy Hale, Ferrell Hale and Kevin McClard were murdered off of Happy Hollow Road.

March 5, 2009 – Steve Nunn resigns his cabinet position after a DVO is ordered against him.

Barren County Trojanettes are the 15th District Girls Champs.

Three buildings on the south side of the Glasgow Public Square have been condemned by the City of Glasgow.

March 6, 2009 – A proposed state road plan will bring nearly $30 million in funding to Barren County – Improvements to 90, Ky. 70, Veterans Outer Loop, US 68&80 and a new bridge over Lick Fork Creek on Lick Branch Road.

An Edmonton Consignment Store “Everything Under the Sun” is destroyed by fire.

March 8. 2009 – Barren County Health Care Center celebrates 30 year anniversary on March 12.

March 10, 2009 – Horse Cave City Council votes 6-0 to oust the Mayor.

March 11, 2009 – Difficult decision is facing the Glasgow Board of Education on building a new high school.

March 12, 2009 – J Gary Puckett, Master Gardener and Landscape Designer is named 2009 Designer of the year in a competition with other designers and architects from 4 countries.

Merry Oak News by Edith Alexander – Lovie Hester’s family ate supper with her Sunday night. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Salley on their 50th wedding anniversary. Doris Pedigo attended the play “Steel Magnolias” at Glasgow Sunday p.m.

Tan Smith’s Art and Pottery is on exhibit at the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

March 13, 2009 – Treacherous roads contributed to several wrecks overnight.

Patrick Reed, MCNP Supt. is named Supt of the Year for Natural Resource Stewardship.

March 16, 2009 – Tim England, BC school board member, is elected as a Ky. School Board Director at Large.

March 18, 2009 – 5th Region Basketball Hall of Fame’s newest member is Seaborn Ellzey.

March 19, 2009 – BRAWA begins expansion – a three phase plan will nearly double the facility’s size.

March 20, 2009 – Construction continues on Glasgow Fire Department’s new Burn Building at Beaver Trail.

March 20, 2009 Cont.

Ricky Wood is named Football Coach at Glasgow High School.

March 22, 2009 – Final details are finished on the new Barren River Regional Cancer Center.

March 24, 2009 – Arlene Wright-Corell, local artist, took first place honors at WKU’s Open Art Exhibition.

Jonathan Belcher is introduced at Lady Scotties’ Golf Coach.

March 25, 2009 – Barren County’s Unemployment reaches more than 11%, a jump from 7.7% in December to 11.4% in January.

March 26, 2009 – Spaces are plentiful in Barren River Plaza – Winn Dixie, Goody’s and Walmart have all left.

March 27, 2009 – Horse Cave Mayor Odell Martin in reinstated.

The Property at 200 Samson Street is being considered as the site for the Barren County Correctional Center.

March 29, 2009 – Austin Tracy Class of 1972 met at Shoney’s for their reunion.

March 30, 2009 – March 29, 2009 was proclaimed Troop 747 Day. It was founded in 1984.

(if anyone disputes the dates in the decade, they are probably right. The newspapers were mixed up and I didn’t realize it until I had finished with 2009. So OOPS!) Ha!