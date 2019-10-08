Area schools release accountability reports

2 Shares

Several area schools recently received ratings as a part of a new accountability system implemented in Kentucky. The system rates schools using a 5-star accountability marker.

Barren County Schools says “[t]his is this the second year of transition for Kentucky’s assessment and accountability system with several key aspects changing.” Some of those major indicators include Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP) scores, ACT scores and transition readiness measures.

Schools in the area were given numerical scores to describe their overall performance and to describe individual schools.

Glasgow Independent Schools Instructional Supervisor Michelle Tinsley says the school district received a three collectively. Glasgow Middle School received a four and Glasgow High School originally received a four but was lowered to three after a “gap in the disability category.”

Tinsley credits staff, students and others in the community.

“We feel our success could be credited to outstanding students, devoted veteran teaching staff, support from our board of education and community,” Tinsely said.

As for Barren County Schools, three schools received a 4-star rating. Those schools include Austin Tracy, Hiseville and Temple Hill Elementary.

According to a press release, the school’s system’s Proficiency Indicator Rating, Separate Indicator Rating, Transition Readiness and Graduation Rate saw areas of growth. Barren County Schools’ graduation rate is 91.7 percent, exceeding the state average of 91 percent. Barren County High School’s graduation rate is 95.6 percent.

These indicators demonstrate each school systems’ capabilities, but the ratings are limited in improvement.

Barren County Schools Director of Elementary Instruction Kathy Burris says these scores will be used to improve scores.

“Three-star schools – or three-star districts – were very good schools and very good districts,” Burris said. “There are good, very good – the goal is to get them to exceptional. Are we proud of that score? Yes. We want to be a good school and a good district, but, in addition to that, we want to be exceptional. Back to continuous growth, we’re always striving for continuous growth.”

Austin Tracy Elementary was also named to the Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis’ “Commissioner’s List.” Burris says the achievement is something the school district is proud to call theirs.

“When you look at that list – even though there’s 30 schools on that list – all different levels. If you break it down to elementary, Austin Tracy scored in the top 2 percent of schools across the state under growth. Which is how they got to be on the Commissioner’s list,” Burris said. “We were super proud of that.”

Metcalfe County Schools also released their accountability ratings.

In a press release, the school system indicates every school in Metcalfe County received a 2-star rating. While this rating was on track for the state’s projection, the rating is lower than Glasgow Independent Schools and Barren County Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Benny Lile says, “In reality, any large-scale assessment program runs up against certain limitations especially when coupled with a high stakes accountability system.”

However, Metcalfe County Schools says its graduation rate was “significantly above the state average.” The school system also indicated it plans to use the indicators to improve before the