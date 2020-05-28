Thu. May 28th, 2020

Area students selected for Bluegrass Cellular scholarships

May 28, 2020 Brennan Crain
Nathan Hood, a Barren County High School senior, was recently announced as a Bluegrass Cellular scholarship recipient.
(Photos submitted by Bluegrass Cellular)

 

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two area students were recently selected as scholarship recipients from Bluegrass Cellular.

Nathan Hood of Barren County High School and Brianna Judd of Glasgow High School received a scholarship from the phone provider. Several other students from the Bluegrass Cellular service region also received monies associated with the scholarships.

Those students include:

  • Mckenzie Bell – Wayne County High School
  • Jennay Leslie– Breckenridge County High School
  • Kiley McCubbins – Green County High School
  • Kailee Miller – Thomas Nelson High School
  • Madison Riley – Washington County High School
  • Benjamin Slack– Russellville High School
  • Benjamin Vickery – Wayne County High School
  • Emma Rose Vincent – Edmonson County High School
  • Cheyenne Warren – Taylor County High School
  • Brandy West – Russellville High School

 

