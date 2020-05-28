Area students selected for Bluegrass Cellular scholarships
(Photos submitted by Bluegrass Cellular)
GLASGOW, Ky. – Two area students were recently selected as scholarship recipients from Bluegrass Cellular.
Nathan Hood of Barren County High School and Brianna Judd of Glasgow High School received a scholarship from the phone provider. Several other students from the Bluegrass Cellular service region also received monies associated with the scholarships.
Those students include:
- Mckenzie Bell – Wayne County High School
- Jennay Leslie– Breckenridge County High School
- Kiley McCubbins – Green County High School
- Kailee Miller – Thomas Nelson High School
- Madison Riley – Washington County High School
- Benjamin Slack– Russellville High School
- Benjamin Vickery – Wayne County High School
- Emma Rose Vincent – Edmonson County High School
- Cheyenne Warren – Taylor County High School
- Brandy West – Russellville High School