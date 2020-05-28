Area students selected for Bluegrass Cellular scholarships

1 Shares

Nathan Hood, a Barren County High School senior, was recently announced as a Bluegrass Cellular scholarship recipient.

(Photos submitted by Bluegrass Cellular)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two area students were recently selected as scholarship recipients from Bluegrass Cellular.

Nathan Hood of Barren County High School and Brianna Judd of Glasgow High School received a scholarship from the phone provider. Several other students from the Bluegrass Cellular service region also received monies associated with the scholarships.

Those students include:

Mckenzie Bell – Wayne County High School

Jennay Leslie– Breckenridge County High School

Kiley McCubbins – Green County High School

Kailee Miller – Thomas Nelson High School

Madison Riley – Washington County High School

Benjamin Slack– Russellville High School

Benjamin Vickery – Wayne County High School

Emma Rose Vincent – Edmonson County High School

Cheyenne Warren – Taylor County High School

Brandy West – Russellville High School

Related