ARMSTRONG: LSC Communications, Inc. closing Glasgow plant is ‘another blow’

GLASGOW, Ky. – LSC Communications announced Tuesday that it will close three manufacturing plants across the United States, including the plant in Glasgow. The company is what was formerly RR Donnelley.

The announcement comes amid “industry trends” that encourage businesses to focus on their “manufacturing footprint optimization,” according to a press release.

“These actions will strengthen the Company’s manufacturing platform by significantly reducing costs and improving utilization across LSC’s production facilities,” the news release said.

The company expects the final closure of the three plants by July 2020. The other two plants closing are in Strasburg, Va., and Matton, Ill.

Several sources have confirmed to WCLU News that Glasgow’s plant will close in May, but no specific date was given.

Sources said an employee meeting was held Tuesday morning, informing employees the plant would close later this year. It was purportedly discussed in that meeting that employees would have an option to select from various severance packages.

WCLU News has agreed to give anonymity to a source after LSC Communications urged employees refrain from speaking with news media.

“This is going to hurt Glasgow,” the source said.

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong said Barren County Judge/ Executive Micheal Hale went to the factory Tuesday morning with industrial development to set up a workforce.

Hale said when Dana Corporation closed, a “rapid response team” was developed to assess a situation for people in the area who suffer job loss. Hale said the team joined him Tuesday morning.

“It may be a few days before we can actually be able to sit down at the table with upper management,” Hale said. “Obviously we want to get our new director front and center on it. There’s a lot of work to be done – a lot of work to be done.”

Hale referenced Executive Director of the Barren County Economic Authority Maureen Carpenter.

Armstrong said LSC Communications was one of the factories officials wanted to keep in the area. He said he was in conversation last fall about maintaining LSC Communication’s presence in Glasgow, but they informed him they would reach a decision in January.

While they haven’t officially notified him, he said he was notified by an employee Monday evening around 11 p.m.

“It’s another blow,” Armstrong said. “You build something up, and someone tears it down.”

