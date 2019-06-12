WCLU

Army education aid now for Fort Campbell, others in Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — An education assistance program has been expanded to include soldiers at Fort Campbell as well as Army Reserve and National Guard soldiers throughout Kentucky.

The Army Credentialing Assistance Program provides funding for training and classes that lead to certificates, licensures and credentials in more than 1,600 occupations. Testing of the program began last year at Fort Hood, Texas, and it is now available at Fort Campbell and to Kentucky National Guard and Reserve soldiers who live in and actively drill with a unit in Kentucky.

Soldiers may receive up to $4,000 a year in combined tuition assistance and credentialing assistance funds.

The program is planned to expand again next year to include soldiers throughout the Army. The program is administered under Army Human Resources Command, located at Fort Knox.

