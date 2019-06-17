WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

ARTHUR DWIGHT TREADWAY

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Arthur Dwight Treadway, 74 of Bowling Green died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Arthur S. and Christine Wade Treadway. He was a machine operator at Holley Automotive, a paper carrier for the BG Daily News and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.

His survivors are his wife Carolyn Gilliam Treadway and two sons, Richard and Jonathan Treadway. Several aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.