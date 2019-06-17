0 Shares

Arthur Dwight Treadway, 74 of Bowling Green died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Arthur S. and Christine Wade Treadway. He was a machine operator at Holley Automotive, a paper carrier for the BG Daily News and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.

His survivors are his wife Carolyn Gilliam Treadway and two sons, Richard and Jonathan Treadway. Several aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.