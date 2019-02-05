0 Shares

Arthur Terry Goad, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 1st, 2019, at The Monroe County Medical Center in Monroe County, KY. Terry was born in Glasgow, KY on May 14, 1948, a son of the late Honor (Hussikson) and Arthur Goad. He was united in marriage in 1968 to Kathleen (Rich) in Tompkinsville, KY. Terry was a Department Manager at the Tompkinsville Walmart.Terry loved god and was a deacon at Beech Grove Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, Father, Pa, proud veteran, a loyal UK fan and loved those Yankees.

Terry is survived by his wife, Kathleen Goad of Tompkinsville, KY; a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Amy Goad of Tompkinsville, KY; 3 grandchildren, Ryan Goad and Chase Goad both of Tompkinsville, KY and Hunter Bertram of Clinton County, KY. Terry is also survived by a special Aunt, Nell Lee, of Fountain Run, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Goad and Honor (Hussikson) Goad.

Funeral services will held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Timmy Eaton and Terry Dismon will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:30 AM until time of funeral services at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Beech Grove # 2 Baptist Church.