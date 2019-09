0 Shares

The Arts, Crafts and Gifts Fair is set to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 in downtown Glasgow. Several items will be available for purchase at the event. Photo submitted.

The Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club is hosting its 41st annual “Arts, Crafts and Gifts Fair” Saturday.

The event will be held on the Glasgow Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a flyer, there will be food, paintings and pottery, fall and Christmas decor, woodwork, brand name vendors, jewelry, and lotions.

The event is free to the public.