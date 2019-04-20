0 Shares

Arvel Rouseau Bunnell Jr. age 79 of Hardyville passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Hart County. He was a native of Hart County and a member of Hardyville Union Church. He served in the U.S. National Guard and was retired from Locke’s Heating and Air.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arvel Rouseau Bunnell Sr. and Mary Emma Hedgepeth Bunnell.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jill Bastin Bunnell of Hardyville; one son, Arvel “Butch” R. Bunnell III and his wife Carol; two grandchildren, Seth and Mary Caitlin Bunnell, all of Hardyville.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Winn Funeral home with burial to follow in the Pearl Webb Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.