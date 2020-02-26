0 Shares

Arvil G. Fluty, age 83 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital. Arvil was born on December 29, 1936 in Monroe County, KY to the late Willie C. Fluty and Rutha Mae Killman Fluty. He was a member of Red Banks United Methodist Church and a farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Dovie Melton, one infant brother, Charles Fluty and one special uncle, Jim Fluty.

Survivors Include:

Three Children- Donnie Fluty(Carmen) of Clearwater, Florida, Patricia Owens(Kenneth) of Whiteland, IN, and Kathy Cuskaden-Haver(John) of Greenwood, IN

One Brother- Cordell Fluty(Brenda) of Burkesville, KY

One Sister- Norma Lacy(Bradley) of Lexington, KY

4 Nieces- Tammy Hall, Eva Christensen, Heather Lacy, Kimberly Cantu

2 Nephews- Danny Joe Melton, Bradley David Lacy

4 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Short’s Chapel Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3 P.M. until 9 P.M.

Related