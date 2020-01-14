0 Shares

Ashley Brooke Isenberg, age 35, of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Nortons Hospital in Louisville. She was a native of Hart County and attended services at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, she loved UK basketball, her dog Bo, country music, crafting, and volunteering at Caverna Hospital. She enjoyed being at the beach and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bernard Stinson and her paternal grandmother, Mae Isenberg.

She is survived by her parents, Jim Isenberg and Brenda Stinson Isenberg; her maternal grandmother, Faye Stinson; her aunts, Margaret Slaughter (Mike), Margaret Pennington (Timmy); her uncles, Thomas Stinson (Kyla), Dewey Stinson (Tamisha), Sammy Isenberg (Gloria), Kenny Ray Isenberg (Paula); cousins, Mason and Molly Slaughter, Logan and Abby Stinson, Jaylynn Hodges, Greyson and Graham Rosser, Josh and Samuel Isenberg, Wesley Isenberg and Angie Atwell, and lots of great aunts and uncles and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Stinson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Spina Bifida Association (1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209) or the Hart County ARK.

