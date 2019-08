0 Shares

The Glasgow Scotties ousted Larue County Aug. 23 in its home opener. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers talks with Scottie Football Head Coach Jeff Garmon in this week’s edition of Ask the Coach.

Aug. 24, 2019 Ask the Coach with Joe Myers

Ask the Coach airs every Saturday during the sports seasons at 8:30 a.m. on WCLU 1490 AM and 103.1 FM.