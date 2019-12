1 Shares

WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers talks with Glasgow Scottie Coach James Willett about his team’s victory over North Hardin Friday evening with a 67-49 victory. The Scotties are now 5-7 for the season.

Lady Scotties Head Coach Justin Stinson also talks with Joe about the Bankers Hardwood Classic at Russell County High Scho0l. The Lady Scotties are 2-0 in that event and play Saturday in the championship game.

