ASSISTANCE COMING TO KENTUCKY FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY FLOODING

0 Shares

Gov. Bevin Receives Notification of

Presidential Disaster Declaration for

Kentucky Counties Impacted by Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 18, 2019) – Gov. Matt Bevin has received notification that President Donald Trump has authorized assistance for certain Kentucky counties that suffered significant damage as a result of the severe flooding event commencing on February 6, 2019, and continuing through March 10, 2019.

“We are grateful to President Trump for issuing an official disaster declaration to assist Kentucky counties impacted by widespread severe weather and flooding earlier this year,” said Gov. Bevin. “This federal assistance will provide nearly one half of our counties with important resources as they continue recovery efforts.”

The President’s action grants public assistance to impacted counties to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The declaration will also provide the Commonwealth with mitigation funding. This system produced extended episodes of strong winds, torrential rain which caused flooding, flash flooding, landslides and mudslides. The majority of damages were to highways, bridges and local and electrical infrastructure.

“We are truly grateful to all the emergency and first responders and law enforcement who assisted during this event,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “The team effort between our local, state and federal partners was key in receiving federal assistance for Kentucky. We can now begin the important process of moving recovery assistance into the declared areas.”

The counties of Adair, Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Casey, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Grant, Greenup, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Trigg, Union, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Whitley, and Wolfe are included in this declaration.