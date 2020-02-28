AtCorr Packaging Products, LLC expands Glasgow operation, marks first economic development of 2020

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – AtCorr Packaging Products, LLC announced Thursday plans for the expansion of their local corrugated sheet plant in Glasgow. This project will bring $780,950 in capital investment and create 31 new jobs, a Thursday press release from the Barren County Economic Authority said.

The project will include the relocation of their current operations to a new 130,000 square foot facility located at 1320 West Main St. Renovations will include new office space and designated areas for new equipment to meet growing customer demand, the release said.

The corrugated packaging industry is growing at a rapid pace, mainly assisted by the arrival of the e-commerce and developments in digital printing technologies and environmentally aware customers looking to reduce their environmental impacts through Fit-To-Product shipping solutions. AtCorr makes different shapes and size containers, from regular slotted containers, self-lock, tuck top mailers, file and tray to bulk shipping containers. AtCorr also supplies industrial packaging supplies such as carton sealing tape, stretch film, padded mailer, corner post/edge protectors, bubble wrap, etc.

“The Atcorr team is incredibly excited to be expanding our operations here in Barren County,” said Kenny Whitworth, co-owner. “We are grateful for the support provided by both the state and local governments.”

Established in 2011, AtCorr has grown into a regional supplier for the design and manufacturing of packing boxes, shipping containers, consumer packaging and retail ready displays. They currently employee 14 team members with a vision to be the leader in delivering value to the disposable product market.

“AtCorr is a great company and has a long history of success in their industry,” said Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale. “The company’s continued investment in our local economy proves their confidence in our county and our workforce.”

“Glasgow is proud to have companies like AtCorr Packaging Products in our community, and I am happy to congratulate them on their expansion, which brings more jobs to our community,” said Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong.

This expansion is the first economic development of 2020.

“We are excited for AtCorr Packing Products, LLC as they expand their operations,” said BCEA Executive Director Maureen Carpenter. “Small businesses like Atcorr Packaging Products are the life blood of the community and we look forward to assisting them as they continue to grow, right here in Barren County.”

Renovations and equipment installation will begin immediately and AtCorr will be looking for new employees to join their team in the coming months.

For additional information about AtCorr Packaging Products, LLC, visit http://www.atcorrpackaging.com/.

