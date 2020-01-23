0 Shares

Audrey M. “Polly” Cooke Anderson, 67 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Joyce Marie Cooke and Pedley Dunn and is preceded in death by her sister, Donna K Cooke. Audrey was a retired employee of Bada Company after 40 years of service. She was a faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Smiths Grove and president of the Usher Board.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 48 years Jesse Anderson, a son, Victor L. Anderson (Angie); three grandchildren, T’Ani, Adrien and Parker Anderson; two sisters, Johnetta Britt and Tina Cooke; one brother, Tommy L. Cooke, several nieces and nephews; one aunt, Georgie Dunn; four sisters-in-law, Oline Petty, Alice Hicks, Priscilla Morgan, Joyce Henry and Mariah Seawood; four brothers-in-law, Jerry Anderson, Danny Anderson, Larry Anderson and Billy Duvall, Sr.

Funeral service for Audrey will be 12 noon Monday at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Smiths Grove with burial at Icy Sink Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday and 9a.m.-12 noon Monday at the church. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.

